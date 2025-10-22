Lions Place Veteran Linebacker on Injured Reserve
The Detroit Lions will not have the services of a veteran linebacker for at least the next month of the 2025 NFL season.
On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced the team made the decision to place Zach Cunningham on the injured reserve list.
He had been dealing with a hamstring injury, but was a full participant at practice last week. He left the game against the Buccaneers after aggravating his injury.
Safety Brian Branch is set to return from his suspension and Malcolm Rodriguez is expected to return to practice at some point next week.
Despite numerous players in the secondary missing the Week 7 contest, Detroit's defense was still able to remain stout. A review of the film indicates the Buccaneers only recorded three explosive plays in their 24-9 to the back-to-back NFC North division champions.
“Like I said, they stepped up, but it took every one of those guys. Early in that game, there was a lot of disruption in our front, and I think that kind of started it off," said Dan Campbell. "That kickstarted everything for us defensively. Alim McNeill, (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch, (Lions EDGE Al-Quadin) Muhammad, (Derrick) Barnes. There was a lot of disruption going on. And then we were sticky in coverage. And so the two, as you know, the rush and coverage, go hand in hand. They play off of each other, and it really gave our guys a lot of confidence.”
NFL has many teams with winning records
Campbell was asked about the many teams that have winning records through the first half of the 2025 NFL season.
Detroit's fifth-year head coach that having a solid month in November helps teams maintain their momentum in December.
“There’s a lot of teams. There’s a lot of good teams right now that are sitting kind of where we’re at. But I love it, because November shakes everything out," said Campbell. "That’s where you begin to get the big separation. You’ll begin to see it. Some will start dropping and some will continue to move up. This is where you can really set yourself up in December is with November.
"I think sometimes what happens, there again, it’s a long season. If you don’t continue to get better, you stay the same, you get passed up by some of these other teams," Campbell commented further. "Or man, you get a little tired, you get a little fatigued. The players, the coaches, and then it costs you a loss here and there."
Detroit will take the bye week to rest up and to take a critical look at correctable issues.
"You just, man, you’ve got to stay in it. You’ve got to stay urgent, you’ve got to stay focused on the details," said Campbell. "You’ve got to continue to put in the work, and you just can’t brush anything off. You can’t just throw it off to the side and say, ‘We’ll be Okay.’ No, you’ve got to look at everything. You’ve got to clean up and correct everything, even after wins.”