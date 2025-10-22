Lions QB, WR Earn Low PFF Grades in Win Over Buccaneers
The Detroit Lions dominated Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime on Monday, and they have several unsung heroes to thank.
Among them is cornerback Nick Whiteside, who played a big role in his first taste of extended defensive snaps. With D.J. Reed on injured reserve and Terrion Arnold ruled out with an injury, Whiteside was called upon to play significant snaps and did not disappoint.
Whiteside was among the Lions' highest-graded players by Pro Football Focus in Monday's game, recording an 83.9 overall defensive grade on 40 defensive snaps. He also earned an 84.9 coverage grade, which was the highest on the team in Monday's game.
The Saginaw Valley State product allowed one completion on five targets, with the lone reception being the touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to Tez Johnson.
The only defensive player who graded out higher than Whiteside was defensive lineman Tyrus Wheat, who recorded a 94.7 grade after notching 1.5 sacks on nine snaps in Monday's contest. Other defensive standouts included defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, linebacker Jack Campbell and defensive tackle DJ Reader.
On the offensive side, the Lions were paced by offensive tackle Penei Sewell's 89.6 offensive grade. Three of the top-five highest-graded offensive players were on the offensive line, with the other two being Taylor Decker and Tate Ratledge.
On the flip side, two key Lions offensive players were among the lowest-graded. Quarterback Jared Goff earned the worst grade of any player on the team in Week 7, as he finished with a 37.4 grade for his performance.
Goff committed two costly turnovers, including an interception that led directly to a field goal for the Buccaneers. Joining him among the bottom ranks was wide receiver Jameson Williams, who did not have a catch.
Here are the Lions’ highest and lowest PFF-graded players from Sunday’s game with a minimum of 10 snaps played.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- RT Penei Sewell — 89.6
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs — 81.9
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown — 77.1
- LT Taylor Decker — 71.7
- RG Tate Ratledge — 69.6
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- TE Brock Wright — 61.9
- TE Sam LaPorta — 53.8
- RB David Montgomery — 50.6
- WR Jameson Williams — 46.6
- QB Jared Goff — 37.4
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- CB Nick Whiteside — 83.9
- LB Jack Campbell — 83.4
- DE Aidan Hutchinson — 83.3
- DT DJ Reader — 81.1
- S Loren Strickland — 78.0
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- DT Alim McNeill — 59.8
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad — 59.6
- S Erick Hallett II — 55.6
- CB Rock Ya-Sin — 46.2
- DT Tyler Lacy — 41.7