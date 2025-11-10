Lions Re-Sign 2025 NFL Draft Pick
The Detroit Lions have made a move to bring back a 2025 draft pick.
On Monday, the team announced that it had signed Ahmed Hassanein to the practice squad. A defensive end out of Boise State, Hassanein returns to Detroit after the team waived him with an injury designation at the conclusion of final cuts.
Hassanein suffered an injury at the conclusion of the preseason. As the team trimmed its roster to the regular season limit of 53 players, he was among the players who was left off the final roster.
However, in a press conference soon after, Lions' general manager Brad Holmes vowed to retain Hassanein at the conclusion of the injury settlement. Teams who waive players with an injury designation are not allowed to bring that player back until three weeks after the agreed upon settlement expires.
“Yeah, so it’s a good question. So yeah, there’s multiple avenues that we could have went with that one," Holmes said at the time. "What we wanted to do is what is going to be the best path for him to get him back to the practice field when he’s healthy, and the injury settlement was the way to go. Especially him specifically with where he was at in his football career. The only thing that’s like - so after you do the injury settlement in terms of the length of the settlement with the weeks you have to tack on, additional three weeks you have to wait until we can bring him back. There’s a good chance that he might get healthy before then, within those weeks. But, bottom line, he’s going to be a Detroit Lion, he’s going to be back on the football field playing this year.”
Players who are waived-injured are able to sign with any other team immediately after the move, so Hassanein's decision to wait for Detroit shows his commitment to the organization.
Heading into the team's Week 11 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, Hassanein will be returning to the organization. He could be in contention to join the active roster, either as a game day elevation or as a signing, at some point later in the year after some reacclimation.
A sixth-round pick out of Boise State, Hassanein's story was one of the most captivating of any player in the 2025 NFL draft class. He was born in Egypt and didn't start playing football until six years ago, and his rise to stardom at the Group of Five level was accompanied by his evident desire and passion for the game.
Now, he's back in Detroit, and ready to make an impact for the team that originally drafted him.