Lions Long Snapper Denies Heated Exchange With Commanders Fan
Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten set the record straight about a video that surfaced online that depicted him in not the best light.
After the Lions soundly defeated the Commanders, 44-22, a video that circulated online seemed to show Hatten having a heated exchange with a fan.
Later, the fan was show jumping the fence and being quickly tackled by security.
On Monday afternoon, after the video had gone viral, Hatten added context and denied he ever got into a heated exchange or even spoke at all to the fan that made his way from the stands to the sideline.
"The video going around suggesting I was arguing with a Commanders fan before he rushed the field is inaccurate," Hatten shared on social media. "I did not speak to that person at all during the game. I struck up a fun conversation with a young fan, who you can't see sitting in the front of him in the first row, and ended up giving him a ball after the game!"
Main issue identified in Jake Bates blocked kick against Vikings
Across the league, defenders have found much more success blocking field goal attempts.
Against the Vikings, Lions kicker Jake Bates had a 45-yard kick blocked. Detroit was trailing by seven with just under seven minutes remaining in the game. Unfortunately, the block was returned down to the Lions 26-yard line.
“So anytime you hit a low ball like that, you see it go around the league, I think you guys asked me what was it with some of these blocks early in the season and some of them I said it was just low balls," said special teams coach Dave Fipp. "But anyway, that sounds weird. The kick was low and the trajectory came off low. Anytime that happens, what’s really going on is the kicker’s hitting the ball just a fraction higher up on the ball with his foot and so it comes off flat and low.
"It’s kind of a similar thing that would happen on a mishit on a kickoff that ends up being a squib - he hits a little high on the ball and it looked like his foot caught the turf a little bit before the ball and probably hit off the ground and ricochetted up a little bit. So, he hit it high on the ball, which obviously is unfortunate.”