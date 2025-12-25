The Detroit Lions will try to end their first losing streak in three years, as they take the field on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Vikings.

While the 2025 season has not gone according to plan, there is always hope that lessons learned, even the hard way, will result in the team getting better and eventually winning the Super Bowl.

This year's dreams are dashed, but the 12 days of Detroit Lions Christmas is intended to remind readers that just a dozen changes is all general manager Brad Holmes needs to correct mistakes made the past couple of years.

On the first day of Christmas,

My true love sent to me

A defensive end to sack the QB!

On the second day of Christmas,

My true love sent to me

Two coordinators

And a defensive end to sack the QB!

On the third day of Christmas,

My true love sent to me

Three comp picks

Two coordinators,

And a defensive end to sack the QB!

On the fourth day of Christmas,

My true love sent to me

Four assistants

Three comp picks

Two coordinators,

And a defensive end to sack the QB!

On the fifth day of Christmas,

My true love sent to me

Five cornerbacks,

Four assistants

Three comp picks

Two coordinators,

And a defensive end to sack the QB!

On the sixth day of Christmas,

My true love sent to me

Six gals-a-cheering,

Five cornerbacks,

Four assistants

Three comp picks

Two coordinators,

And a defensive end to sack the QB!

On the seventh day of Christmas,

My true love sent to me

Seven draft picks

Six gals-a-cheering,

Five cornerbacks,

Four assistants

Three comp picks

Two coordinators,

And a defensive end to sack the QB!

On the eighth day of Christmas,

My true love sent to me

Eight smart refs

Seven draft picks

Six gals-a-cheering,

Five cornerbacks,

Four assistants

Three comp picks

Two coordinators,

And a defensive end to sack the QB!

Detroit Lions punt returner Kalif Raymond (11) celebrates a touchdown against Cleveland Browns

On the ninth day of Christmas,

My true love sent to me

Nine Stafford jerseys

Eight smart refs

Seven draft picks

Six gals-a-cheering,

Five cornerbacks,

Four assistants

Three comp picks

Two coordinators,

And a defensive end to sack to the QB!

On the tenth day of Christmas,

My true love sent to me

Ten free seats,

Nine Stafford jerseys

Eight smart refs

Seven draft picks

Six gals-a-cheering,

Five cornerbacks,

Four assistants

Three comp picks

Two coordinators,

And a defensive end to sack the QB!

On the eleventh day of Christmas,

My true love sent to me

Eleven All-Pro free agents

Ten free seats,

Nine Stafford jerseys,

Eight smart refs

Seven draft picks

Six gals-a-cheering,

Five cornerbacks,

Four assistants

Three comp picks

Two coordinators,

And a defensive end to sack the QB!

On the twelfth day of Christmas,

My true love sent to me

No. 12 the mobile QB

Eleven All-Pro free agents,

Ten free seats,

Nine Stafford jerseys,

Eight smart refs

Seven draft picks

Six gals-a-cheering,

Five cornerbacks,

Four assistants

Three comp picks

Two coordinators,

And a defensive end to sack the QB!

