12 Days of Detroit Lions Christmas
The Detroit Lions will try to end their first losing streak in three years, as they take the field on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Vikings.
While the 2025 season has not gone according to plan, there is always hope that lessons learned, even the hard way, will result in the team getting better and eventually winning the Super Bowl.
This year's dreams are dashed, but the 12 days of Detroit Lions Christmas is intended to remind readers that just a dozen changes is all general manager Brad Holmes needs to correct mistakes made the past couple of years.
On the first day of Christmas,
My true love sent to me
A defensive end to sack the QB!
On the second day of Christmas,
My true love sent to me
Two coordinators
And a defensive end to sack the QB!
On the third day of Christmas,
My true love sent to me
Three comp picks
Two coordinators,
And a defensive end to sack the QB!
On the fourth day of Christmas,
My true love sent to me
Four assistants
Three comp picks
Two coordinators,
And a defensive end to sack the QB!
On the fifth day of Christmas,
My true love sent to me
Five cornerbacks,
Four assistants
Three comp picks
Two coordinators,
And a defensive end to sack the QB!
On the sixth day of Christmas,
My true love sent to me
Six gals-a-cheering,
Five cornerbacks,
Four assistants
Three comp picks
Two coordinators,
And a defensive end to sack the QB!
On the seventh day of Christmas,
My true love sent to me
Seven draft picks
Six gals-a-cheering,
Five cornerbacks,
Four assistants
Three comp picks
Two coordinators,
And a defensive end to sack the QB!
On the eighth day of Christmas,
My true love sent to me
Eight smart refs
Seven draft picks
Six gals-a-cheering,
Five cornerbacks,
Four assistants
Three comp picks
Two coordinators,
And a defensive end to sack the QB!
On the ninth day of Christmas,
My true love sent to me
Nine Stafford jerseys
Eight smart refs
Seven draft picks
Six gals-a-cheering,
Five cornerbacks,
Four assistants
Three comp picks
Two coordinators,
And a defensive end to sack to the QB!
On the tenth day of Christmas,
My true love sent to me
Ten free seats,
Nine Stafford jerseys
Eight smart refs
Seven draft picks
Six gals-a-cheering,
Five cornerbacks,
Four assistants
Three comp picks
Two coordinators,
And a defensive end to sack the QB!
On the eleventh day of Christmas,
My true love sent to me
Eleven All-Pro free agents
Ten free seats,
Nine Stafford jerseys,
Eight smart refs
Seven draft picks
Six gals-a-cheering,
Five cornerbacks,
Four assistants
Three comp picks
Two coordinators,
And a defensive end to sack the QB!
On the twelfth day of Christmas,
My true love sent to me
No. 12 the mobile QB
Eleven All-Pro free agents,
Ten free seats,
Nine Stafford jerseys,
Eight smart refs
Seven draft picks
Six gals-a-cheering,
Five cornerbacks,
Four assistants
Three comp picks
Two coordinators,
And a defensive end to sack the QB!
