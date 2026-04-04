Lions Reveal 2026 Offseason Workout Dates

The Detroit Lions have revealed their plans for their offseason spring workouts.

Led by sixth-year head coach Dan Campbell, Detroit will have three separate sessions of organized team activities, along with a mandatory minicamp, this season as they prepare for the 2026 campaign.

Detroit’s first day of team workouts will be April 20, which is the week of the NFL Draft.

The team will begin organized team activities, or OTAs, with the first session scheduled for May 27-29. They will host three day sessions each of the following two weeks, set for June 2-4 and June 9-11.

Detroit will conclude its team workouts before summer break with mandatory minicamp on June 16-17.

Last year, the Lions elected to shorten OTAs by holding only two sessions. However, the team has made the call to add a third and maximize their offseason process after a 9-8 finish in 2025.

The team’s training camp start date will be revealed later in the offseason. Detroit has also already announced some changes to their training camp, as they will not hold joint practices with an opponent during camp for the first time since Campbell’s first season in 2021.

Detroit is looking to rebound after a last-place finish in 2025, as they went from the No. 1 seed in the NFC the previous year to a disappointing 9-8 record in 2025.

Despite the down year, Campbell remains optimistic that the team will have what it takes to get back on the right track.

Though they lost some significant contributors to their success during the offseason this year, Campbell thinks there are leaders in waiting on the roster who will embrace the step up.

“That is it. That’s what we believe. We know that other teams have done it different, we both know that,” Campbell said. “There’s different ways to get to where you want to go. We’ve always believed, he and I both, that’s where it starts. We’ve got the hard part down.

"We’ve got the quarterback, we’ve got two receivers, we’ve got a tight end, we’ve got the back, we’ve got a freakin’ tackle, we’ve got freakin’ Hutch, we’ve got Jack, we’ve got Branch. So we’ve got these pieces in certain areas, and then we’ve just got to fill in around it and help complement those guys. We’re not far off. Nobody said it’s gonna be easy, but the future looks bright if you’re asking me.”