Lions Safety Is Getting Baptized, Seeks to Improve Conduct
Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch has returned from his suspension that cost him the opportunity to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Speaking with reporters after practice, the talented defender indicated he was planning on getting baptized on Wednesday, the scheduled players day off this week.
The suspension was not the motivating factor and was something he had wanted to accomplish.
Recently, teammate Terrion Arnold was baptized and has shared publicly the positive impact it had on his mood and overall outlook.
"Just turning over a new leaf," said Branch. "I feel like I need to be saved by God. Just going through a time like that, a new leaf."
Branch expressed appreciation for the support of the coaching staff and his teammates, who wanted it known publicly what type of person he was away from the field.
"I feel like I shot the team in the foot with what I did," Branch explained, via The Athletic. "For them to have my back, I love them for that. Like I said, I would go to war with them any day of the week. And it is going to be like that until it is all over."
Detroit's coaching staff is expecting an even more motivated defensive back, especially after knowing he has made a handful of mistakes that have been costly to the team.
"It’s scary," said safeties coach Jim O'Neil. "Scary. Because he’s clearly one of the best players at his position in the league."
Branch understands better the delicate balance a player must have to play with intensity, but to also tone it down when the whistle is blown.
"I feel like being -- not playing with too much emotions," said Branch. "I feel like I get caught playing with too much emotions and that brings me to that (suspension). Now, I still play with that fire, it is just in between the whistle."
Detroit's secondary has performed well, despite a period of roster shuffling due to injury and Branch's unexpected suspension.
Both Branch and Kerby Joseph were not available against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Joseph has been dealing with a lingering knee injury for the past several weeks.
The former second-round pick was quite impressed with how the back end performed. Thomas Harper and Erick Hallet filled in admirably, given the limited amount of actual game reps the duo had played together in Kelvin Sheppard's defense.
"All those guys, the whole secondary. Honestly they played, together they played better than how we played all year," Branch quipped. "I was too eager to get back out there."
When asked, Branch indicated he was quite excited to return to action, especially with the game being at Ford Field. "Just some relentless effort and aggression," said Branch.