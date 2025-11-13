Lions Safety Misses Second Practice Ahead of Eagles Game
The Detroit Lions are continuing their preparation for the Philadelphia Eagles, returning to the practice field on Thursday afternoon.
Kerby Joseph, who has missed the past three games, was again not practicing. He did come out to support teammates during individual drills.
Dan Campbell indicated the talented defender was improving, but his status for the game against the Philadelphia is in jeopardy, as he still has not practiced consistently due to a knee injury.
Those not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media included Joseph, defensive tackle Pat O'Connor, cornerback Terrion Arnold and tight end Sam LaPorta.
Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, running back Sione Vaki, offensive lineman Penei Sewell and tight end Brock Wright returned to practice.
Early thoughts on facing Philadelphia Eagles
Dan Campbell shared his thoughts on facing the Eagles when he last addressed local reporters.
Detroit's roster is well aware of the hostile environment they are entering for their Sunday Night Football contest.
“Eagles, good team. Really good team. I think what’s most glaring about them is that they win. They know how to win. They’ve got a style, they have an identity.," said Campbell. "They know how to take it to the end of the game, possess the ball, and finish it with it in their hand with a dub. So, they’ve been able to do that, they’ve mastered it.
"Coach (Nick) Sirianni’s done a hell of a job with that crew. They’re very talented, outstanding O-line. We know about (Saquon) Barkley, we know about those receivers. Jalen Hurts runs the ship there, man. He’s an outstanding QB, man. Can run, can make those throws, takes his one on ones. So, dangerous, potent offense. The tight end, a good player. A really good player."
Vic Fangio's defense was able to add linebacker Jaelan Phillips, and he paid immediate dividends for the Eagles against the Packers on Monday Night Football.
"Defensively, man, the engine of this defense, that front. Those guys can get after it," Campbell said. "They added Phillips to it. They got Nolan (Smith) back. The D-tackles there in the middle. It’s a disruptive front, they get after it. Backers are smart, and they’re aggressive. They play downhill, sideline to sideline. DBs, umbrella coverage, but then they’ll match up quite a bit too.
"So, smart crew, know how to play. Traditionally has gotten takeaways. I know not as much as they have in the past, but they’re always going after the ball, it’s all over the tape," Campbell comented further. "Good special teams crew, they’ve got some returners that can hurt you. This’ll be a huge test for us, on the road at their place against a championship team, and we’re excited about it. We’re excited.”