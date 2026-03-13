Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Find Aidan Hutchinson Running Mate

It's time for the 11th Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Over the last week, the Lions have prioritized upgrading both their pass-rush and offensive line at No. 17 overall.

Let’s take a look now at who the draft analysts have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.

Offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, Utah

Lomu is presently being selected by the following:

The Athletic (Nick Baumgardner)

Cornerback Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

McCoy is presently being mocked by the following:

Tankathon

EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Howell is presently being selected by the following:

The Draft Network (Keith Sanchez) ; Pro Football Network (Jacob Infante)

As Sanchez opines, “The Detroit Lions have to find a way to add to this defense and get their Pro Bowl edge rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, some help. With the No. 17 overall pick, the Lions go with Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell. Howell is a high-energy, high-motor player who should thrive in this culture and make for a great complementary piece to Hutchinson.”

Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Freeling is currently being mocked by the following:

Pro Football Focus (Max Chadwick) ; USA Today (Nate Davis)

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano, Utah

Fano is presently being selected by the following:

USA Today (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz)

As Middlehurst-Schwartz pens, “Taylor Decker's surprising split with Detroit heightens the urgency of turning the page along the offensive line. Seen by some as a top-10 prospect, Fano slides a bit here but finds a team that should covet his smooth and polished approach. He could be an option at right tackle if All-Pro Penei Sewell follows the Tristan Wirfs path to the left side, or he could step in on the interior after expressing at the combine a willingness to move there.”

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is presently being selected by the following:

Pro Football Network (Austin Swaim) ; FOX Sports (Bucky Brooks) ; WalterFootball (Charlie Campbell)

As Swaim writes, “As the Detroit Lions are looking for a way to ‘rebuild the bully’, handing them one of the most athletically unique tackles in the last half-decade could help.

Proctor checks in at a whopping 6’7″, 352-pound frame — and this was dropping weight after preseason concerns. At this size, Alabama showcased just how special his movement skills are with halfback powers, screen passes, and more.

On tape, Proctor definitely has work to do to reach his potential. The thing I notice most is that the two halves of his body can become disconnected, causing him to lose balance or grab a defender to draw a penalty.

From an athletic standpoint, there is zero doubt which tackle has the highest ceiling in this class.”

EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

Parker is presently being picked by the following:

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson)

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami (Fla.)

Mesidor is currently being selected by the following:

CBS Sports (Garrett Podell) ; Fantasy Sports On SI (Mark Morales-Smith)

As Podell writes, “The Lions restocked their offense with the signing of center Cade Mays and running back Isiah Pacheco, but they still need a cheap edge rusher who can immediately start opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Mesidor, who will turn 25 this year, can do just that. He ranked top five nationally in sacks (12.5, tied for third in the FBS), tackles for loss (17.5, tied for fifth) and quarterback pressures (67, tied for fourth) in 2025 opposite the aforementioned Bain at Miami.”

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Faulk is currently being mocked by the following: