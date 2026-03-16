Detroit Lions Target Miami EDGE, Iowa OT in 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions have targeted needs along their offensive line and in the secondary during the first week of NFL free agency.

With the draft upcoming, the team still has a clear need at the defensive end position opposite of Aidan Hutchinson, as veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad has made the decision to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year contract.

While general manger Brad Holmes should consider trading down to possible add another third-round draft pick, in the latest Lions On SI mock, the team remains at pick No. 17 in order to select Miami defensive end Akheem Mesidor.

Mesidor credited working with former NFL pass rusher Jason Taylor with his continued development at the collegiate level.

“A lot of coaches don’t let you work on your craft and are super stubborn, you know? It’s his way or the highway,” Mesidor said, via the Sun Sentinel. “JT, if something works for you, he’s going to help you perfect that craft. It’s been awesome to pick his brain. He’s helped me a ton, mentally and, the season I had this year, it’s a huge credit to him.”

Mesidor recorded 12.5 sacks in 2025, which led the ACC and ranked third in all of the FBS.

Gennings Dunker would have the opportunity to develop without having the pressure of being the Day 1 starter.

Larry Borom, Miles Frazier and Juice Scruggs each will have the opportunity to compete for playing time in 2026.

Aiden Fisher is a linebacker that Coach Curt Cignetti brought with him from James Madison to Indiana, and was asked about the relationship during the combine.

"Yeah, it was a blessing to me. Coach Cig, to have that belief in me, to go from JMU to come up to the Big Ten and play at Indiana, it was a huge boost to my confidence," said Fisher. "The belief that he had in me as a player and a leader was unbelievable to me. I'm forever indebted to him. I really appreciate everything he's done for me."

Fisher also discussed what areas of his game he can improve and how he has developed during his time in college.

"I think the way I have been able to beat blocks and get to the ball has been something I've worked extremely hard on. Especially from my freshman year to my sophomore year. I would sit in the field for hours, just working on different techniques to beat blocks," said Fisher. "That's going through somebody, going under, going overtop. That was something I definitely something I worked a lot on."