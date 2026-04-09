Lions Trade Down, Target Linebacker In Surprise Mock Draft

A recent 2026 NFL mock draft released by PFF has the Detroit Lions making a surprise selection.

The decision is made to trade down a total of six spots, as the Phildelphia Eagles seek to move just ahead of the Minnesota Vikings, to select safety Dillon Thienemen out of Oregon at Pick No. 17.

With the 23rd pick, general manager Brad Holmes targets Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen.

As PFF explained, "The Lions trade down six spots and draft a player they could have reasonably selected had they stayed put. Linebacker may not be the biggest need for Detroit, but this organization places a premium on high-character players who bring energy and enthusiasm."

In three seasons playing for the SEC powerhouse, Allen tallied 4.5 sacks, 10 pass breakups, 205 tackles (126 solo), one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

"Allen wore the green dot on Kirby Smart’s defense, and coaches rave about his leadership ability," writes Daire Carragher. "He has graded as an outstanding run defender over the past two seasons, earning PFF run-defense grades above 88.0 in each year."

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker made the decision not to participate in combine workouts this year, instead opting to workout in front of NFL team's at Georgia's Pro Day. He did not run the 40-yard dash, as he was reportedly dealing with knee swelling, but did participate in positional drills.

His pro day performance did draw mixed reviews, as some commented Allen looked slow, and some were puzzled why he opted not to participate in athletic testing measurements.

Detroit made the decision to let veteran Alex Anzalone depart for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

"They didn't come back to, like, 'you weren't playing well.' It didn't come back to Dan Campbell saying 'yeah, we wanna move on.' Dan had told me he wanted me back," Anzalone told reporter Jordan Schultzr on the latest edition of his podcast. "It literally just came down to finances. And what they could and couldn't afford. The front office made decisions of where they wanna invest money. It wasn't in me, and it is what it is."

Damone Clark was signed in free agency to a one-year deal. Also, Malcolm Rodriguez will have the opportunity to prove this training camp he deserves increasing playing time.

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