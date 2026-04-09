Detroit Lions Should Be Greatly Interested in Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Rumor

The Detroit Lions should be paying close attention to a reported trade rumor involving the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nick Herbig is entering the final year of his rookie deal. With Jack Sawyer emerging and T.J. Watt recently signing a massive contract extension, there is growing buzz the AFC North must made a move.

It is expected the team could target a pass rusher in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Reporter Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette recently shared he believes the Steelers could be considering trading a pass rusher this offseason.

"I think the trade would involve someone ahead of him (Herbig]," Dulac shared.

The other two options available would be T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith. Watt's contract is prohibitive, but the Lions could be very interested in Highsmith.

According to Steelers On SI, "Chances are, the Steelers could get a second-round pick for Highsmith. He was probably their best edge rusher in 2025 when healthy, and with two years left and only a $20 million and $21 million cap hit the next two years, teams will view him as a cheap option who's a top 10 edge rusher in the NFL.

"A second-round pick is still very intriguing for a team that's looking to stack picks in 2027. And here's the one thing to believe in all of this - the trade would be for 2027. If the Steelers do move Watt or Highsmith, it's hard to see it happening during the NFL Draft. Instead, they'd likely do it afterward, benefitting them a year later."

Highsmith recorded 9.5 sacks and 36 tackles last season. Back in 2023, the talented pass rusher signed a four-year, $68 million dollar contract extension to remain in Pittsburgh.

This offseason, Detroit has been fiscally responsible when signing external free agents, inking many to short-term contracts that are not detrimental at all to the salary cap.

To add Highsmith, the Lions would have to do some cap maneuvering.

Detroit added defensive ends D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner, while parting ways with Al-Quadin Muhammad, who signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

General manager Brad Holmes could also look to the draft to add another pass rusher. Detroit will pick at No. 17 in the first-round, barring any trade up or down.

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