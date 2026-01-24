Man Wearing Lions Jersey Crashes into Detroit Terminal

A man wearing a Detroit Lions jersey crashed his vehicle into the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport on Friday night, resulting in an emergency response and an ongoing investigation by airport authorities.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 23, according to multiple reports.

A Mercedes S-Class drove through the glass entrance doors of the terminal and entered the check-in area, leaving shattered glass and debris scattered throughout the lobby.

Photos from the scene showed metal barricades positioned in front of the entrance that were still unable to stop the vehicle from entering the terminal.

Video shared by Metro Detroit News captured the chaotic aftermath inside the terminal, showing the damaged vehicle and a man in a Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown jersey being detained by security personnel.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene, though authorities have not released his identity or confirmed what led to the incident.

Delta Air Lines confirmed that no serious injuries were reported and that airline operations were not impacted by the crash.

However, Detroit Metro Airport officials stated that six people were treated at the scene as a precaution. Three Delta employees were reportedly struck by debris and were evaluated by medical personnel immediately following the accident.

As part of standard security procedures, a K9 unit searched the vehicle after the crash and found nothing concerning inside.

Authorities emphasized that there was no immediate threat to public safety and that the situation was contained quickly.

Officials have not yet determined how the vehicle managed to break through the terminal’s glass doors, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

According to reports, the driver was allegedly experiencing a mental episode at the time of the incident, though this has not been formally confirmed by law enforcement.

“The driver is in custody and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time,” airport officials said in a statement.

The Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department is leading the investigation, and further details are expected to be released at a later time.

