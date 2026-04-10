Mock Draft Roundup: Arizona State OT Is Popular Pick for Lions

It's time for the 15th Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Over the last week, the Lions have increasingly prioritized fortifying the offensive tackle position at No. 17 overall.

Let’s take a look now at who the draft analysts have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.

Linebacker CJ Allen, Georgia

Allen is currently being mocked by the following:

Pro Football Focus (Daire Carragher; trade down to No. 23 overall)

As Carragher explains, “The Lions trade down six spots and draft a player they could have reasonably selected had they stayed put. Linebacker may not be the biggest need for Detroit, but this organization places a premium on high-character players who bring energy and enthusiasm.

Allen wore the green dot on Kirby Smart’s defense, and coaches rave about his leadership ability. He has graded as an outstanding run defender over the past two seasons, earning PFF run-defense grades above 88.0 in each year.”

Interior offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Ioane is currently being projected by the following:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco)

Offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Iheanachor is presently being mocked by the following:

The Draft Network (Jaime Eisner) ; Pro Football Network (T.J. Randall)

As Eisner opines, “It appears Penei Sewell will be transitioning to left tackle, opening up an immediate need on the other side that Max Iheanachor can fill. Iheanachor has been a fast riser since the Panini Senior Bowl, and that hype continued in Indianapolis at the 2026 NFL Combine. Iheanachor has tremendous growth potential as the long-term right tackle. He hasn't even been playing football that long, starting in 2021, so his upside is massive and untapped. He’s a high-end athlete with desired measurables for the position, too.”

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami (Fla.)

Mesidor is presently being mocked by the following:

FOX Sports (Nick Wright)

Offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, Utah

Lomu is presently being selected by the following:

The Athletic (Nick Baumgardner) ; FOX Sports (FOX Sports Research)

Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Freeling is currently being mocked by the following:

Pro Football Network (Ryan Guthrie) ; NFL.com (Rhett Lewis) ; CBS Sports (Josh Edwards)

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano, Utah

Fano is presently being selected by the following:

USA Today (Tyler Dragon) ; NFL.com (Chad Reuter; trade up to No. 13 overall)

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is presently being selected by the following:

CBS Sports (Garrett Podell) ; USA Today (Jacob Camenker via Meta AI) ; WalterFootball (Charlie Campbell)

As Podell pens, “There has been talk of the Detroit Lions moving All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell to left tackle after the team moved on from Taylor Decker. That creates a vacancy at right tackle, so Detroit fills it with the offensive tackle prospect that might have the highest upside in Kadyn Proctor. He lands in the perfect spot to refine his game alongside Sewell.”