Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Nab No. 1 Cornerback

It's time for the third Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Over the last week, the Lions have prioritized strengthening both their cornerbacks group and offensive line at No. 17 overall.

Let’s take a look now at who the draft analysts have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.

Cornerback Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

McCoy is currently being selected by the following:

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson)

As Wilson opines, “McCoy is a physical corner who can play man on an island and is also comfortable in zone looks. He's in phase on vertical routes, and in run support he comes downhill looking to thump someone. He's coming off a January ACL injury, and while he's yet to get back on the field, he could end up being the best CB in this class.”

Cornerback Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Terrell is presently being projected by the following:

Pro Football Network (Josh Weil) ; Tankathon

As Weil writes, “The younger brother of All-Pro CB A.J. Terrell checks all of the boxes, skills-wise, to be a starting cornerback in the NFL for a long time, but teams are just worried that he may be too small to go against the best in the world. What Detroit will love is his nose for the big play, as exhibited by his three sacks and five forced fumbles this season. Look for the Lions to bring him in and Terrell to make an immediate impact on a defensive back room that showed how bad it needed depth this season.”

Offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, Utah

Lomu is presently being mocked by the following:

The Athletic (Dane Brugler)

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano, Utah

Fano is presently being projected by the following:

The Draft Network (Justin Melo)

As Melo writes, “Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker is weighing retirement this offseason. The offensive line must be prepared for his potential departure. The offense missed Ben Johnson in 2025. Spencer Fano is a fluid mover in space with short-area athleticism. In this scenario, Fano would transition to left tackle.”

Offensive lineman Vega Ioane, Penn State

Ioane is currently being drafted by the following:

Yahoo Sports (Charles McDonald) ; Pro Football Network (Jacob Infante)

Defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

McDonald is currently being mocked by the following:

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer)

Offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, Miami (Fla.)

Mauigoa is being mocked by the following:

Pro Football Focus (Max Chadwick) ; Draft Countdown (Paul Guillemette) ; WalterFootball (Charlie Campbell)

As Chadwick pens, “The Lions would be wise to address their offensive line this offseason, especially with longtime left tackle Taylor Decker contemplating retirement. Detroit gets a potential steal here in Mauigoa. His 86.4 PFF pass-blocking grade is sixth among all FBS tackles this year, while his 78.4 PFF run-blocking grade is 20th. Mauigoa has played right tackle his entire career, but either he or Penei Sewell is capable of switching to the left side.”

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is presently being selected by the following:

USA Today (Ayrton Ostly) ; Pro Football Network (Alec Elijah)

Cornerback Mansoor Delane, LSU

Delane is presently being selected by the following:

CBS Sports (Mike Renner) ; College Football HQ On SI (Nick Merriam)

As Renner pens, “Mansoor Delane was the best man corner in college football this fall, and the Lions are one of the man-heaviest teams in the NFL. While the Lions have options in the pipeline, like Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, they've yet to prove anything meaningful two years in.”