The Detroit Lions announced that they have agreed to terms on a rookie contract with first-round draft pick Blake Miller.

Though financial details of Miller’s rookie contract were not officially revealed, Spotrac projects his deal to be for four years and worth up to $21,872,616. As a first-round pick, the Lions will also have the option of retaining him for an additional year by picking up his fifth-year option prior to the start of his fourth season.

Miller is the final draft pick to sign his rookie deal, as the Lions agreed to contracts with the other six draftees on Monday.

A Clemson product, Miller was drafted by the Lions 17th overall this year with the intention of immediately competing for a starting spot on Detroit’s offensive line. He was widely regarded as one of the most durable prospects in this year’s draft class, as he made 54 starts in four years for the Tigers.

He was the fourth offensive tackle taken in the first-round, behind Spencer Fano, Francis Mauigoa and Kadyn Proctor. Miller is believed to be an ideal fit for Detroit’s offense, both from a physicality and toughness perspective.

A four-year starter, Miller has showcased plenty of growth throughout his time in college. He’s durable, missing just one practice during his time at Clemson, and was ultimately an ideal fit with a high floor as a prospect.



"Miller's 2025 tape showed a right tackle prospect that was at his best in one-on-one pass protection with short sets and 45-degree sets,” NFL Films analyst Greg Cosell told the Lions' team website. “He struggled at times with vertical sets where his shaky body control and balance resulting in lack of firm base led to leaning and overextending. But the more I watched Miller in pass protection in his 2025 tape, the more I believed he could be a quality starting RT at the next level with the 49ers Colton McKivitz the player that continually came to my mind."

Detroit has some change in store up front this offseason, as the team parted ways with a pair of veterans up front in Graham Glasgow and Taylor Decker. Miller will likely be competing to fill a void left by Decker, who spent 10 seasons as the team’s starting left tackle.

Miller likely won’t be a direct replacement for Decker, as it is widely expected that All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell will switch sides and move from right to left tackle. As a result, Miller will be in competition with Borom for the starting job on the right side.

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