Official Explains Very Controversial PI Call in Lions' Loss to Eagles
Controversy was at the center of the ending of the Detroit Lions’ 16-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.
Despite struggling offensively for most of the night, the Lions had an opportunity to get the ball back defensively late in the game. Facing a third-and-8, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fired an incomplete pass in the direction of A.J. Brown. Rock Ya-Sin was in coverage, and as the ball fell to the ground out of bounds, a flag was thrown.
Ya-Sin was called for pass interference, resulting in an automatic first-down with less than two minutes to play in the game. The Eagles sealed the game with another first-down three plays later.
Ya-Sin did appear to grab Brown’s arm on the play, but both parties were in contact with each other in the moments leading up to the pass.
Both teams were allowed to play physical for most of the game, as the penalty on Ya-Sin was the first instance of defensive pass interference called in Sunday’s game.
The veteran cornerback told reporters after the game that he did not ask officials for clarification after the call was made in the late stages of the game.
“The official observed the receiver’s arm grabbed and restricting him from going up to make the catch,” head referee Alex Kemp told PFWA pool reporter Zach Berman. “So, the ball was in the air, there was a grab at the arm, restricted him, and he called defensive pass interference.”
On the television broadcast of Sunday’s game, color commentator and former NFL wide receiver Cris Collinsworth lamented the call made by Kemp’s crew.
"Oh, come on," said Collinsworth. "Come on! That is terrible. That is an absolutely terrible call that's gonna decide this football game. If anything, it's an offensive push."
Starting in place of the injured Terrion Arnold, Ya-Sin performed well against Eagles receivers Brown and Devonta Smith. He logged a pass defended along with six combined tackles. The veteran defender has started three games and appeared in all 10 for the Lions this season.
The Lions’ offense struggled throughout Sunday’s game, failing to convert on all five of their fourth-down conversion attempts in Sunday’s game.
The Lions fell to 6-4 and third-place in the NFC North with the loss, putting them on the outside of the NFC playoff picture after 11 weeks. They return to action in Week 12 against the New York Giants.