Will Steelers Game Be Final Home Game For RB David Montgomery?

The Detroit Lions will have some critical decisions to make, following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season.

Running back David Montgomery carries a cap hit in 2026 of nearly $8.4 million, making him among the candidates who could be cap casualties.

Left tackle Taylor Decker and center Graham Glasgow could also be considered on the list of players the the organization could part ways with, given their cost this upcoming season.

The veteran running back has taken a back seat to Jahmyr Gibbs, who has emerged as one of the top players at his position.

In fact, a local columnist floated the idea the organization should consider trading the 28-year-old.

Montgomery has remained steadfast publicly he is in full support of the decisions made by head coach Dan Campbell.

Detroit's fifth-year head coach did acknowledge it could not be easy for a proven player to have his carries and playing time decreased.

"It’s tough when you got somebody as special as Jahmyr and you got Saint, you got Jamo," Montgomery said, via the Detroit Free Press. "It’s playmakers all over the field, so that’s a tough job for a coach to try to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers and Campbell does a great job of doing that. Again, it goes back to me just being ready for whenever my number’s called and just keep earning whatever I can.

"But that’s not up to me and Coach Campbell does a good job of, he’s the head coach, he knows what he’s doing."

Detroit next takes the field this Sunday afternoon against a Steelers team that is also battling for a playoff spot.

Given Detroit's battle to even make the playoffs, it could be the final time supporters get to watch Montgomery in a Lions uniform.

Improving rushing attack

Offensive coordinator John Morton was asked this week, during his weeky media session, what the run offense needs to do to get back on track.

“We need to come off the ball, for one. And knowing exactly the communication, which has been better. And it’s just been, we’ve had some negative plays where we had some holding calls. Technique, it’s just technique. It’s a lot of technique stuff," said Morton. "The scheme is there, it’s good. We just have to make sure we use the right technique coming off the ball so we don’t get beat. That’s the biggest thing, that’s the biggest thing.

"And then sometimes you’ve got to narrow down things so you can make sure you get all the right looks, the certain looks. Sometimes that’s good to be simple. But bottom line, it’s just coming off the ball and using the right technique and being disciplined," Morton added. "That’s the biggest thing. So, I mean, we’ve got the backs and we’re going to get going. Looking forward to this challenge because historically it’s been tough to run the ball on Pittsburgh, but we feel good this week going into it.”

