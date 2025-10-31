Previous Dan Campbell Halloween Costume Raises Eyebrows
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell did not shy away from having fun during his youth and his playing days.
With it being Halloween season, Detroit's fifth-year head coach was asked if he went out, dressed up and attended parties around this time of year, when he was an active NFL player.
This week, the team held their annual Halloween party and several players went viral on social media.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs sent the internet into a frenzy, when he dressed up as professional wrestler Jeff Hardy, while his significant dressed up as Lita.
Campbell admitted he had been asked earlier this week about previous costumes and went on to reveal a costume he donned that nobody would really predict he would wear.
"We did. We dressed up a little bit. We had a few, um, and we had a few, but yeah, I answered this the other day. I don't know if Dannie (Rogers) was in there. I don't know. I was Marilyn Monroe one year. That was a long time ago and that wasn't here. I'm sure you can find some old stuff, but anyway, we paired up pretty good," said Campbell. "Let's just put it that way. Holly's the creative one. She always had pretty good ideas for stuff."
When asked what his wife Holly wore that year, Campbell expressed, "Actually, that one, her sister came in, so it was really more her and her sister than it was. We were paired up, so I was kind of odd one out, but I was Marilyn Monroe, so probably the freaking dress and the wig. So I'm actually I had broken ankle, so I was on crutches too. So that was that was great."
Around town, there have been several look-alike contests that feature the former NFL tight end. Last year, a fan won a local contest held at a popular food establishment and beat out nearly two dozen contestants.
"I don't know why you'd waste your time with that," Campbell said. "There's got to be better things to do, unless the prize is something worth having. Is there a legitimate prize to it? Maybe I'll get in it."
When told he was a good sport to dress up like Monroe, Campbell said, " I guess so. Alcohol helps."
At the Campbell residence, there are typically staples the family gives out to kids at Halloween.
"It'll be, listen, Reese's," said Campbell. "Love Reese's, man, butter cups. M&M's, peanut M&M's. That's usually kind of been the staples. That's where we go. It's not the caramel apples or anything. So, that's kind of what we did."