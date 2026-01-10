Pros and Cons of Detroit Lions Hiring Tee Martin as OC

As the Detroit Lions continue their search for a new offensive coordinator, Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach Tee Martin has emerged as a viable candidate.

Martin brings an intriguing combination of NFL and college coaching experience. Still, as appetizing as his resume may be, there are notable questions about whether he is the right fit for a Lions team in win-now mode.

One of the biggest pros surrounding Martin is his body of work with elite talent.

As the Ravens’ quarterbacks coach under John Harbaugh and Todd Monken, Martin has worked closely with Lamar Jackson during one of the most productive stretches of Jackson’s career.

Jackson won the 2023 MVP and earned multiple first-team All-Pro selections during Martin’s tenure, highlighting Martin’s ability to get the best out of the quarterback position.

That experience could translate well to Detroit, where signal-caller Jared Goff is coming off some of the best seasons of his career.

Martin’s background as both a wide receivers coach at USC and a quarterbacks coach in Baltimore suggests he understands how to get route concepts to mesh with quarterback decision-making — an appealing trait for a Lions offense built around timing, precision and playmakers like Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Speaking of St. Brown, Martin’s prior relationship with the Lions All-Pro receiver adds another element of intrigue.

Martin coached St. Brown at USC in 2018, serving as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach during St. Brown’s lone campaign working with him. During that season, St. Brown secured 60 catches for 750 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite those strengths, the biggest concern with Martin is his lack of NFL play-calling experience. While he has coordinated offenses at the college level, he has never been the primary play-caller in the NFL.

For a Lions team coming off deep playoff runs and expecting to contend for a postseason spot again next season, that could be a turn-off for Dan Campbell & Co. in Detroit.

Detroit’s offense has already cemented its status as a well-oiled machine, meaning this hire would be more about sustaining success than creating it. Handing the keys to a first-time NFL play-caller carries major risk, especially when the expectation for the organization remains competing for a Super Bowl.

Once again, Martin has a wealth of coaching experience, and I think he’d be a valuable asset to the Lions’ passing game and allow it to continue to succeed with Goff under center. Plus, he probably deserves the chance to be an offensive coordinator at this juncture in his coaching career.

However, I don’t think it should or will be with the Lions.

As I’ve written previously, I believe that Detroit will opt for a more proven play-caller – specifically a coach with experience calling plays at the NFL level – as the replacement for John Morton.

