Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for CB Alontae Taylor
The New Orleans Saints are in the middle of a freefall at 1-6, and with the NFL trade deadline looming on November 4, they’re shaping up to be one of the league’s biggest sellers.
Among the players who could be on the move is cornerback Alontae Taylor, a 2022 second-round pick who has quietly developed into one of the Saints’ most reliable defensive backs.
For the Detroit Lions, which are still dealing with injuries and instability in the secondary, Taylor could be an intriguing midseason trade target.
At 26 years old, Taylor is potentially just entering his prime, and already boasts significant experience.
In 54 career games, he has totaled 244 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss, 44 passes defensed, two interceptions, six sacks and three forced fumbles – a stat line that showcases his versatility.
Taylor, in fact, has logged extensive time both in the slot and on the outside, playing 172 snaps at nickel and 117 on the boundary this season, according to Pro Football Focus. That positional flexibility is exactly what Detroit’s secondary needs at the present moment.
The Lions started their third nickel of the season in Week 7 against the Buccaneers, as Avonte Maddox was sidelined and Amik Robertson was bumped to the outside due to injuries to Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed.
Taylor could immediately stabilize the defensive backfield, providing Detroit with a reliable slot presence who can also shift outside as needed.
Thus far this season, Taylor, a University of Tennessee product, has recorded a 67.6 PFF coverage grade, the 33rd-best mark among 112 qualified cornerbacks. Plus, he’s earned a 64.7 PFF overall mark, the 43rd-best overall grade among all corners.
If acquired, Taylor would likely become Detroit’s second-best corner behind Reed.
His arrival would allow Robertson to return to nickel corner, which is where he’s accumulated the majority of his snaps since the start of the 2024 campaign.
For a Lions team with Super Bowl aspirations, adding a young, proven defensive back before the stretch run could be the type of move that pays huge dividends come the postseason.
However, there are some downsides to making a deal for Taylor.
Chief among them is his contract situation. He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, and is expected to command a sizable payday in free agency.
With the cornerback market taking off in recent offseasons, Taylor’s next contract could reach eight-figure annual territory. And that’s something Detroit likely will steer clear of, given its current cap structure and upcoming extensions for core players like Aidan Hutchinson.
The Lions have been disciplined under general manager Brad Holmes, avoiding short-term rentals that could cost valuable draft capital.
Trading for Taylor would likely require at least a mid-round pick, and without a guarantee that he’d re-sign, Holmes might view that as too steep a price for a player who could walk in March.
Additionally, while Taylor’s numbers and grades are strong, they don’t necessarily indicate star-level production.
Subsequently, unless New Orleans’ asking price drops or Detroit is confident it can extend him long-term, the Lions may be better off targeting a defensive back under contract beyond 2025.
At this present juncture, I believe Holmes & Co. will opt not to trade for Taylor.