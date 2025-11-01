Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Carl Granderson
With the NFL trade deadline (Tuesday, Nov. 4) rapidly approaching, the Detroit Lions could benefit from adding another EDGE defender to reinforce their pass-rush.
One name worth looking into is New Orleans Saints veteran Carl Granderson, a steady and reliable pass-rushing force who has quietly built a solid résumé over his seven-year career.
However, while Granderson would certainly bring value to Detroit’s front seven, the decision to trade for him comes with both benefits and potential drawbacks.
The most obvious benefit of adding Granderson is the immediate upgrade he’d provide to Detroit’s pass-rushing unit.
Through eight games this season, the 28-year-old has tallied 31 tackles, six quarterback hits, 13 pressures and 4.5 sacks. That’s production that would make him a solid complement to Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson and veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad.
Granderson has also proven durable and consistent, playing in at least 16 games and recording at least 5.5 sacks and nine QB hits each of the past three seasons (2022-24).
Detroit’s defense, while strong overall, has been tested in recent weeks due to injuries in the secondary, too.
Players such as D.J. Reed, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph have missed time, which has placed added pressure on the defensive front to generate pressure quickly.
Granderson’s presence could ease that burden, helping to force quicker throws and potentially creating more takeaways for Kelvin Sheppard’s opportunistic unit.
Another plus is his contract. Granderson is under team control through 2027, with base salaries of $10.75 million in each of the next two seasons and an out after 2026.
For a reliable starting-caliber pass-rusher, that’s a reasonable figure in today’s market.
Detroit, led by general manager Brad Holmes, values roster stability, and Granderson provides just that.
However, there are legitimate concerns that make a trade less certain.
For one, while Granderson is solid, he’s not an elite, difference-making talent.
His production, while steady, has never reached double-digit sack territory, and his current totals suggest more of a complementary role than a game-changing one.
If the Saints ask for a high draft pick, such as a fourth-rounder, Detroit must weigh whether that value matches his potential impact.
Additionally, the Lions are banking on getting fellow EDGEs Marcus Davenport (chest) and Ahmed Hassanein (chest) back from injury before the end of the season.
While it sounds likely that Detroit will get Hassanein back in the next week or so, the news has been less encouraging regarding Davenport. Lions head coach Dan Campbell remains confident that Davenport, who last suited up in Week 2, will return before the end of the season. Yet, there’s been no timetable established.
If both return healthy, though, Detroit’s need for another EDGE defender greatly diminishes. The team could opt instead to preserve future draft capital and rely on internal reinforcements.
Yet, if the asking price is reasonable (ideally a fifth-round pick), Granderson would be a worthwhile addition, giving the Lions proven depth and reliability.
However, if the cost rises or their own pass-rushers return healthy, the Lions may be better off standing pat and foregoing a trade for the Saints defender.