5 College Draft Targets Lions Should Scout Week 10
After being off in Week 8 for their bye week, the Detroit Lions are back in action Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. EST).
However, there is still a whole Saturday of college football action to get through. Here's a look at five draft prospects Lions fans should pay close attention to during an action-packed Saturday slate.
EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)
Yes, this one likely requires the moving of significant draft capital if the Lions want a chance to acquire Bain. However, this is a player all fans want to know.
Currently projected as a high first-round pick (or even the top overall selection), Bain has 13 career sacks. After a stunning 7.5 as a freshman, he sits with a pair of sacks on the season despite the extra attention.
Additionally, his PFF grade reflects that the lineman is doing his job. He sits with the top overall grade on the defensive line, among 829 other players.
Miami's foe, SMU, will bring some of the best competition of the season for Bain, with four of their linemen recording an 80.0 pass block grade or better on PFF. That game will be kicking off at noon EST.
EDGE Joshua Josephs, Tennessee
Josephs is on the lighter end of the scale for EDGEs, weighing 35 pounds less than Bain (275 lbs. to 240 lbs.), but is an explosive option for the Volunteers.
The SEC standout is currently mocked in the top of the second round, which could be a spot Detroit either trades down to or has a Brad Holmes-esque “reach” (which has paid off time after time).
After a nine-tackle-for-loss campaign in 2024, Josephs has upped the pressure in his senior campaign, with a career-high four sacks already and six tackles for loss through eight games. He’s also punched the ball out three times this season, equaling his 2024 total.
The EDGE also has the ability to swat down passes at the line of scrimmage, too. He has done so eight times in his career.
Josephs hosts the Oklahoma Sooners in a battle of ranked teams at 7:30 p.m. EST.
If the Purdue-Michigan game becomes a blowout, consider turning your TV to some SEC football.
C Jake Slaughter, Florida
The Gators have not had the season they hoped for, moving on from Billy Napier before the calendar turned to November. However, one of the few bright spots on their roster has been Slaughter.
Slaughter has stuck the course with the Gators, and is currently mocked in the late-second and early third-round range. At 6-foot-4, he is a player that is not locked to the center role, which is beneficial to the Lions if they elect to continue their plan to bump Tate Ratledge to center in the future.
He has not taken a step back since his May shoulder surgery, as the lineman ranks in the top-20 of PFF grades for 305 centers. He also has the added benefit of facing Brad Holmes’ 2025 NFL Draft “crush" in the Georgia Bulldogs.
Slaughter’s game is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. EST.
IDL Christen Miller, Georgia
One of the players who will be attempting to drive through Slaughter is Miller. Miller continues the run of really good Georgia defensive linemen, with the redshirt junior projected as a player that can sneak into first-round conversations soon.
His primary strength comes in the run game, and with DJ Reader not getting any younger, Miller could be an excellent run-stopper to pair with Tyleik Williams and Roy Lopez. He has pass upside, as well, with six pressures in seven games for UGA.
Among 875 interior defensive linemen, Miller ranks 20th. Miller did receive medical attention during his last outing on October 18, but has had a bye week to heal.
Hopefully, scouts get a chance to see him and Slaughter battle at the line of scrimmage at 3:30 p.m. EST.
LB Red Murdock, University of Buffalo
Murdock is a player that is not on many draft boards. In fact, he is a player that was not even included in a mock-draft database that had over 800 prospects to begin the 2025 season. However, what the linebacker is doing at Buffalo needs to be put on notice.
One year after Shaun Dolac did nothing but be a tackling machine for the Bulls, Murdock has taken up the mantle as Buffalo's defensive soul.
Murdock has a ridiculous 92 tackles this year, which averages out to just under 11 per game. He already has a career-high 3.5 sacks on the season.
Additionally, he is breaking NCAA records, as Murdock needs to strip the ball free one more time to break the NCAA record for forced fumbles.
And who holds that record? None other than another UB great named Khalil: Khalil Mack.
After Dolac slipped out of the NFL Draft in 2025, teams would be ill-advised to let Murdock do the same in 2026.
Dolac made the initial roster for the Los Angeles Rams, and has made a positive impact so far. At some point, teams must look past the “small school” label in face of production. A late-round flyer makes all the sense in the world for Murdock.
Additionally, Murdock travels to play Bowling Green State, which is an approximate one-hour drive from Allen Park. While not a threat to immediately steal any jobs from Detroit’s dangerous trio at linebacker, he'd provide a young spark in the room.
The Bulls kick off against the Falcons at noon EST.