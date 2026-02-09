5 Key Lessons Detroit Lions Can Learn from Seattle Seahawks

The path from contender to champion is rarely the same for NFL teams.

Yet, the blueprint offered by the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks provides valuable insight for the Detroit Lions as they continue their pursuit of their first Lombardi Trophy.

Seattle’s run to a title was not built on one splashy move or a single star, but instead on the dominance of multiple players acquired both through free agency and the NFL Draft. The Lions would be smart to follow this blueprint closely.

With that said, here are five key lessons Detroit can glean from the Seahawks’ journey to the mountaintop.

Lions need to become more opportunistic defense

Seattle’s defense in 2025 was suffocating, physical, and timely. The Seahawks ranked third in scoring defense and first in points allowed, while also leading the league in opponent third-down conversion rate and finishing top five in red-zone defense. That consistency forced offenses into mistakes, and Seattle capitalized.

Detroit lacked that same killer instinct. While the Lions generated sacks at a decent rate, their pressure often failed to lead to turnovers.

Seattle finished sixth in the league with 25 takeaways and added three more in its Super Bowl LX victory, including an interception returned for touchdown by Uchenna Nwosu.

Opportunistic defenses don’t just stall drives -- they flip games.

Lions need to get better at consistently generating pressure

Pressure numbers can be misleading without context.

In the Super Bowl, Seattle technically pressured New England quarterback Drake Maye less often than the Patriots pressured Sam Darnold. The difference, however, was with what the Seahawks did with those opportunities.

Seattle converted nearly 43 percent of its pressures into sacks, finishing with seven sacks, three quarterback hits and 14 additional hurries.

Maye struggled mightily under duress, ultimately committing three costly turnovers.

Detroit’s pressure was primarily generated by its EDGE rushers in 2025 (i.e. Aidan Hutchinson and Al-Quadin Muhammad).

Meanwhile, Seattle’s pass-rush came from everywhere, including the interior, making it harder for quarterbacks to escape. This is something Detroit general manager Brad Holmes should certainly note headed into the offseason.

Lions need to add high-impact players in free agency

Seattle wasn’t shy about spending money in free agency, ranking fourth in money spent on free agents last offseason with more than $205 million committed. The headline move was Sam Darnold’s deal, but the real value came from complementary additions like DeMarcus Lawrence and Cooper Kupp, along with savvy re-signings.

Lawrence alone forced and recovered multiple fumbles while scoring twice on defense. Meanwhile, linebacker Ernest Jones, whom Seattle re-signed to a three-year, $28.5 million contract worth up to $33 million, produced an All-Pro campaign.

Seattle showed that free agency isn’t about reckless spending; it’s about identifying players who can fill areas of need and elevate one’s roster to the next level. Detroit should follow suit this upcoming offseason.

Continue to build through the draft

Despite their recent free-agent prowess, the Seahawks’ foundation has been largely built through the draft.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Devon Witherspoon, Kenneth Walker, Charles Cross, and Riq Woolen are cornerstones of Seattle’s roster. Meanwhile, its first two selections in 2025 – offensive lineman Grey Zabel and do-it-all safety Nick Emmanwori – were key pieces on its run to the Super Bowl.

Holmes & Co. have drafted well in recent years. However, Seattle’s model reinforces that championship windows stay open for longer periods via consistently strong draft classes.

Devote additional resources to the secondary

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, a 2023 first-round pick, and safety Nick Emmanwori, a second-round selection last April, are difference-making talents in the Seahawks’ secondary.

Witherspoon isn’t just a high-level corner, either; he’s a tone-setter and a key component of the Seahawks’ elite defensive unit.

Meanwhile, Emmanwori adds even more flexibility. Listed as a safety, he plays everywhere – from linebacker to in the slot – allowing Seahawks head man and defensive play-caller Mike Macdonald to disguise looks without blitzing heavily.

Detroit should take a page from Seattle, which displayed how smart investments on the back end can unlock schematic flexibility and elevate the entire defense.

