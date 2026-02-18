Representative For Terrion Arnold Clarifies Florida Legal Matter

A representative for Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has sent a Florida television station information that resulted in an Editor's note being added to a recent report, providing additional clarity.

On Tuesday, Fox 13 News, serving Tampa Bay, published a story involving arrests that were made in connection to an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping.

According to Pro Football Talk, "(Lyndell) Hudson and (Christion) Williams were, per the report, arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping in connection with an apparent attempt to recover property that allegedly had been stolen from a home rented by Arnold. The missing items include high-end bags, guns, a cellphone, and $100,000 in cash. Three men allegedly were lured to an apartment by two women, at which time Hudson and Williams allegedly beat them and held them at gunpoint."

There were supposed ties to Arnold, with a detective reportedly testifying that Hudson was part of the former first-round picks security team, and that Williams was believed to be Arnold’s cousin.

On Wednesday afternoon, Fox 13 news added additional information to their original reporting, addressing the apparent ties to Arnold, "A representative for Terrion Arnold responded and clarified that Hudson is not a security guard for Arnold, and that Williams is not Arnold's cousin."

The defense argued in court the alleged victims did not have proper credibility and the alleged assailants did not have any prior criminal records.

Chief Judge Hon. Christopher Sabella expressed, "There is a lot of hearsay, and I understand the defense argument regarding the necessity of the credibility of the alleged victims. The key here though, the problem for the defense is that the exhibits that include the text messages corroborate the hearsay in this case, and they do show what appears to be a lengthy incident, an hour and a half incident where three victims were being held hostage at gunpoint and were being threatened.

"I am not finding them guilty today. It’s a very different standard, but the text messages are very compelling in conjunction with what the detective has indicated.”

Sabella ended up granting the prosecutor's motion for pretrial detention and denied bond for Hudson and Williams.

They are still facing charges are robbery with a firearm, kidnapping with possession of a firearm, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

