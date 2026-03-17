Rock Ya-Sin Believes Detroit Lions CB Will Have Long NFL Career

Detroit Lions veteran cornerback Rock Ya-Sin shared words of encouragement for a young player that has battled a myriad of injuries early in his NFL career.

Speaking with reporters after re-signing to play another year in Motown, the 29-year-old was asked if he had connected with Ennis Rakestraw, who missed the entire 2025 NFL season after having shoulder surgery.

"Me and Ennis, it's pretty cool man. Ennis is a really talented young player. I like that guy. He has the right mindset and mentality," said Ya-Sin. "I think Ennis is going to be a great player in this league for a long time. I think he's going to play until he doesn't wanna play anymore, 10,12,15 years. Whatever it is. I think he has a really bright future.

"I always tell him that, 'You have a really bright future. All you gotta do is just get healthy.' Once he gets healthy, the sky's the limit for that guy. So, I'm excited to see him do things this year and then the rest of his career as well."

Why veteran was ready to return again in 2026

Ya-Sin told his agent after the 2025 season concluded Detroit was a place he certainly wanted to return to.

"I was ready to go, usually from those four or five teams I had been on. Like when it was time to go, I was happy to go," Ya-Sin expressed to local reporters. "But this was the first time I really wanted to come back, and I let my agent know that before the season had ended. I'm just glad to be back. Certain guys fit better with certain teams, and I feel like I fit better here than I fit with those previous teams."

This upcoming season, the veteran would be fine with any role, whether it be at cornerback or at safety, which he played for a stretch last year.

"I want to take the ball away more this season," Ya-Sin said. "I really thought I left some on the field last year, some interceptions, some forced fumbles. I want to do a better job of that this year. I want to take the ball away. Last year I was proud that I stepped up when I got the opportunity.

"I got to do a lot of cool things last year, match up against a lot of really good receivers and do things in my career up to that point I hadn't done yet. That was really cool stepping up when guys got hurt and not taking a step back or missing a beat. I was proud of that."