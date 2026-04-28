Detroit Lions Working Out Former Titans, Browns Wide Receiver
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Now that the NFL Draft has concluded, the Detroit Lions personnel department is continuing their search for talent.
According to multiple reports, the team is set to host veteran wide receiver James Proche for a workout.
Proche, 29, was a sixth-round draft pick back in 2020. After spending three seasons in Baltimore, he was cut following the 2023 preseason.
He had a stint with the Cleveland Browns (2023-2024) prior to spending the 2025 season with the Tennessee Titans.
He played collegiately at SMU (2015-2019).
According to a league scouting report, Proche is a player that has "average size, quickness and speed, but extraordinary ball skills that allow for viral-caliber catches throughout his game tape. Teams may see the measurables and move him inside, but he lacks slot quickness and route savvy underneath. Once the ball is launched, however, Proche is an alpha with ball tracking, body control and razor-sharp focus, which makes him the favorite in contested-catch battles downfield. Polishing the routes and determining the fit that best activates his ultra-competitive nature and freakish instincts/talent when the ball is in the air could be the difference between becoming a WR3 or a WR5."
The team made the decision to trade up for a wide receiver, giving up the181st and 213rd picks to move up a total of 13 positions in the fifth-young to land a Kentucky wideout prospect.
First time being aware of wide receiver Kendrick Law
Following the draft, general manager Brad Holmes shared when was the first time he became aware of the talents of the team's fifth-round pick Kendrick Law.
“What was very interesting with Law was that the first time I saw him, that was 2024 when he was at Alabama. Me and (assistant general manager) Ray (Agnew) were at the Georgia-Alabama game," said Holmes. "I saw him out there on the field and I was just impressed about his build and how explosive he was. I had no idea who the player was. I just told Ray, ‘Who’s that number one out there?’ I was calling (Director of College Scouting Brian) Hudspeth, our college rep, and I was like, ‘Man, is this guy an underclassman?'
"I was fired up about just what he did offensively. I had no idea about his special teams ability. That’s what really elevated him even more, and not just a return like a (Kalif Raymond) Leaf, but this guy can play gunner," Holmes added later. "He’s four-phase special teams player. He’s another one, he’s a dog, man. He’s a football player.”
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!