Rumor: Campbell, Holmes Have 'Definite' Roster Construction Differences

The strategy the Detroit Lions have deployed in free agency this offseason has been debated by many pundits and supporters.

With a core group of players that features All-Pro talent on both offense and defense, the free agency strategy has been a little head scratching.

Detroit, after failing to make the playoffs in 2025, has moved on from veteran free agents and replaced the with players that are signing one-year contracts.

General manager Brad Holmes has the unique challenge of trying to win now, but also work to maintain the team's level of success down the road.

Detroit has had a winning season for the last four years, but the lack of playoff success the last two seasons has been head-scratching. Injuries have been a factor, but the acquistions in free agency and in the draft have not helped the team get over the hump.

The organization was one half away from appearing in the Super Bowl back in 2023.

Since then, the team has regressed. An upset playoff loss to the Washington Commanders should have sent the front office into urgency mode. Instead, free agency has been used to plug holes, but not to add many high-impact players.

A caller into 97.1 The Ticket shared with host Mike Valenti and Rico Beard that he actually wondered what Dan Campbell thought of the moves, since he was tasked with coaching the team and maneuvering a roster that is going younger.

Valenti replied to the caller, "Well, I'll answer your question this way. And I'm not being coy, but I'm also not in the business of burning people. Someone who covers the team told me that this was the first offseason there are definite differences of opinions in roster construction between Dan and Brad."

Detroit is again one of the younger team's in the league.

The revelation by Valenti is actually quite interesting to examine. Could the roster strategy be coming from Campbell, who is always in favor of competition?

Holmes comes from the Rams, who tend to be quite aggressive in their roster-building strategies.

Could Campbell be the driving force behind younger, hungrier players, while Holmes would be willing to target better players?

Whatever the differences, it appears the organization is also having the same debates as supporters and the media about how the roster was built.

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