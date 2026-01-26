Ravens Are Interviewing Lions Wide Receivers Coach for OC Vacancy

Detroit Lions wide receivers coach and assistant head coach Scottie Montgomery has the potential to join an AFC squad as their next offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Montgomery is set to interview with the Baltimore Ravens for their current coordinator vacancy.

The former Indianapolis Colts running backs coach (2021-2022) joined the Lions back in 2023.

Montgomery has also served as the Lions running backs coach, prior to transitioning to working with the wideouts. The former NFL wideout had stints in the league with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders.

He has often expressed his desire to eventually become an offensive coordinator. He served as the East Carolina head coach for two seasons from 2016-2018.

"Of course I want to be a coordinator in this league,” Montgomery has previous said, via the Indianapolis Star. “I think that’s pretty evident around the league. People know that. But I also know there’s a lot that goes with having the responsibility of the room that I have.”

Lions head man Dan Campbell has called Montgomery an invaluable coach on the staff, due to the many hats he is required to wear.

“He wears really a lot of different hats. Not only the assistant head coach, but the receivers, the offense, screen game, the pass game, the splits, the formations, the tendencies. I mean, he wears a ton of hats," Campbell explained to reporters. "So, anytime you’ve got a guy who really is a damn good coach, knows how to communicate, has a good rapport with the guys, understands what we want offensively, knows what I want, and you give him more people to have that’s really your guys, you can’t help but get better.

"So, that room’s going only to get even better than it’s been, and those guys are really receptive to him and respect the hell out of him.”

The Ravens organization made the decision to part ways with veteran coach John Harbaugh, following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season.

After an extensive search, the team hired Jesse Minter, the former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator.

Minter, 42, is the fourth head man in the Ravens' history. He also served under Jim Harbaugh as the Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator from 2022-2023.

"Jesse was impressive throughout our incredibly thorough interview process. He clearly understands the values, high expectations and history of the Ravens, and he has great vision for the future," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti released in a statement. "Jesse's football acumen is outstanding, and that's been proven by the impact he's made throughout his entire coaching career. He's also a leader who will authentically connect with our players and inspire them to championship levels."

Lions defensive coach returns

Jim O'Neil is returning to the Lions coaching staff after reaching a new agreement.

The safeties coach had an opportunity to interview for the New York Jets defensive coordinator vacancy, but will again be on the sideline in Motown to assist Campbell in 2026.

