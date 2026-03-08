Fact or Fiction: Are 2026 Detroit Lions Actually in Rebuild Mode?

The Detroit Lions are entering free agency with a growing amount of holes to fill and not that much salary cap space to be able to outbid other teams from the highest-priced options.

Detroit has utilized free agency to fill holes, including at cornerback last season.

But this year, a couple of unexpected roster decisions, combined with the Lions not utilizing the free agency period as effectively as other teams, has caused supporters and pundits to question if the team has far too many roster holes to fill in just one offseason.

Detroit now must also find a replacement for left tackle Taylor Decker, who made the decision to request his release from the only NFL team he has ever played for.

After a successful run in Motown, David Montgomery has been shipped to the Houston Texans.

Ahead of free agency, Lions On SI polled supporters to examine if (1) the team was building towards a Super Bowl or (2) the team was in rebuild mode.

One supporter expressed, "Looking more and more like 2. With both starting safeties in the morgue, CB1 looking like he could be in trouble, LT1 and RB2 absconding, that’s a lot of holes in addition to what we already had in EDGE, LB, CB, DT, OG. 10 starters in one offseason is a tall order."

Another noted, "Closer to a rebuild, but New England was actually able to do it in one season after being aggressive in free agency. So it can be done, but they were in a much better cap situation than Detroit is right now."

Detroit still features one of the most star-studded offensive units that is expected to produce at a high level, even with a new offensive coordinator joining the coaching staff.

The biggest question marks will be in the trenches and if the defense can be upgraded enough to compete when the playoffs roll around.

Given the team has been adverse to pushing all-in, it is difficult to place them in the Super Bowl contenders category, given all the holes, but their is enough talent to at least expect a winning season and earning a spot in the playoffs.

There will be time in the future to revisit this topic, especially after free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft, but it is universally accepted general manager Brad Holmes and the front office do have a tall task ahead of them this offseason.

The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast examines if the Detroit Lions are actually going to be realistic Super Bowl contenders, given how they have previously approached free agency.

