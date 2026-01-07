'Sneaky Hot' Name Emerges as Early Lions OC Candidate

The Detroit Lions have quickly started to gather their list of names who could become the team's next offensive coordinator.

According to NFL media, "The #Lions have started off their OC search with an intriguing name: David Blough, a former Detroit QB. Blough was assistant QBs coach with the #Commanders , but did the QB coach job after Tavita Pritchard left. A sneaky hot name."

Just two days after the 2025 regular season ended for the Lions, Dan Campbell made the decision to part ways with offensive coordinator John Morton.

Detroit should cast a wide net in their search, as the next coach to run the offense will be tasked with overseeing a revamped offensive line and a run game that took major steps backwards in 2025.

Dan Campbell expressed he was going to take his time and make the right decisions, especially after a major setback in the team's rebuild.

"I don’t want to make any decisions that I’m not prepared to really think through. So, I’m going to need a little bit here. I’m going to need a few days to really think about this and deep dive some areas," said Campbell. "And I’m willing to do whatever it takes. Whatever is best for this team, I’m going to do. What I believe is best for this team, I will do. I think as far as doing things, some of it is a little bit like I want to get back to some of the things we were doing a couple of years ago.

"What I mean by that is just getting back to a little bit of what we did at the ground level, just little bit of the way we train, the way we go about things," Campbell added. "This is going to be a good training camp for us. We’re going to go back and really sharpen the sword a little bit. And I know that’s a ways off, but I think that’s the big thing.”

Blough played in Detroit from 2019-2021 and returned again in 2023, but spent time on the team's practice squad.

In February of 2024, after retiring, Blough was hired by the Washington Commanders as their assistant quarterbacks coach.

Former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingbury coached Blough during a stint with the Arizona Cardinals. He was eventually promoted to interim quarterbacks coach for the remainder of the season beginning in early December.

