Studs and Duds: Explosive RB Carries Team, Defense Steps Up Late
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions hosted the New York Giants in a game that was widely predicted to be a “get back” game for the Lions.
After a frustrating week against the Eagles, where the defense was suffocating but the offense was inept, the Lions were hoping to see the offense thrive against New York. However, while that was the case, the Lions gave up 500 yards of offense, needing extra football to win against the Giants, 34-27.
Who shined for the Lions, and who struggled?
STUD: HB Jahmyr Gibbs
Gibbs was the driving force of the Lions offense. As a unit, the offense put up 494 yards. Of that, 264 of them belonged to “Sonic,” including the go-ahead game-winning 69-yard touchdown run to open overtime. His 264 scrimmage yards set a new single-game record for the Lions amongst running backs.
The Alabama product also accounted for three of the four touchdowns that the offense produced on the day. He caught 11 of his 12 targets, and despite only 45 receiving yards, averaged over ten yards per touch. That is right, the Lions’ first-rounder from a few years back averaged a first down per touch against the Giants.
DUD: IOL Kayode Awosika
Sunday was not a day to remember for Awosika. In a day where the offense was humming, being well over the 400-yard mark before overtime, Awosika had a few bad plays that tallied up.
After the Lions struggled with pressure against the Eagles, it was a given that the Giants would try to wreak havoc. Awosika could not live up to the incoming challenge, allowing two of Goff’s three sacks on the contest, including one to rookie Darius Alexander early in the game.
STUD: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
In a day where Detroit needed their stars to produce after the Giants came out on the attack, St. Brown was the co-superstar with Gibbs. St. Brown had a frustrating day in Philadelphia, and this week’s NFC East challenger felt his wrath.
St. Brown put up a season-high 149 yards receiving on the day. This included three catches on the game-tying drive to force overtime, along with an 11-yard touchdown to get Detroit on the board.
STUD: K Jake Bates
With the Lions offense having their own hiccups, it was up to Bates to ensure this game went to overtime. Jared Goff’s head-scratching overtime sequence sent Bates into a high-pressure 58-yard attempt with the clock under 40 seconds, and he drilled it.
Without Bates, the Lions do not get a chance to emerge victorious. Bates’ gun-powder infused leg saved the day, with Motown needing all 10 of his points (two field goals and four extra points) in an overtime win.
DUD: WR Jameson Williams
Williams appeared to be on the right track the last two games, but ever since his touchdown celebration on Sunday Night Football against the Eagles, it has been downhill. That culminated in a zero catch performance this week.
The wideout had a crucial drop that led to a punt in the second half. Running an out route, Williams seemed to lose track of the ball before it went through his hands near the sideline.
The Lions needed Williams to make a play to ensure the Lions did not need overtime, and the Alabama product could not do so. Three targets and zero catches is not the stat line that anyone would have predicted against a now 2-10 Giants team.
STUD: S Thomas Harper
Harper finally got his first interception in the Honolulu Blue. In a day where Jameis Winston played like the former top overall pick in the NFL Draft, Harper was able to come up with a much-needed defensive stop. Additionally, the former Raider broke up two passes on the day for Detroit.
Harper finished a pressure by Aidan Hutchinson with the interception, practically running his receiver’s route. Considering it was the fourth quarter, it might as well have counted for two interceptions for the safety. Unfortunately, the Lions could not finish the drive.
STUD: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
In a day where Jameis Winston was cooking the defense, Aidan Hutchinson was doing his best to disrupt the pocket. The Giants did their best to disrupt Hutchinson, with double teams, rollouts to the opposite side, and quick releases.
In the end, that was not enough. Hutchinson forced pressure on Winston during a bad interception to Thomas Harper and got pressure on the quarterback despite a roll-out away from the Michigan man in overtime. However, Hutchinson saved the best for last. On fourth down with the game on the line in overtime, the recently-extended edge rusher called ball game. The hometown hero got the first sack of the day for Detroit, and in the biggest moment.