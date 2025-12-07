Lions Hope Change in Mentality Keeps Pass-Rush Strong

The Detroit Lions’ pass-rush, which had basically been nonexistent from Weeks 10-13 (four total sacks), woke up in a big way in Week 14 against Dallas.

Detroit accumulated five total sacks – three in the first half and two in the fourth quarter – and EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad led the way with three of his own.

While Aidan Hutchinson didn't personally produce a sack, he did generate nine total pressures and eight quarterback hurries. And he earned a 90.2 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts.

The Pro Bowl EDGE’s presence also helped open lanes for others, including Muhammad.

“It was great. Super happy for him,” Hutchinson said of Muhammad’s dominant evening against Dallas. “Really coverage was matching up good with the good rushes. Obviously, I think there was definitely a lot on the table that we left out there, specifically me. But no, I’m happy, I’m super happy that we got the win, and it’s really good. We put ourselves in a great position moving forward.”

Additionally, linebacker Jack Campbell continued his career-best season. In the first half alone, he recorded a sack (and near safety) of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and forced Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson﻿﻿﻿﻿ to cough up the football, leading to a Lions touchdown.

For Hutchinson, the renewed defensive energy came at the perfect time.

The Lions know the margin for error is razor thin, and each week from here on out could determine whether they make a third straight trip to the postseason.

If Week 14 was any indication, Detroit’s defense has embraced the urgency, and its leader is setting the tone.

“I thought we were really pulling the trigger up front, really everybody, all around the board,” Hutchinson said of the Lions’ pass-rush Thursday night. “And it’s good to see. I think the coaches definitely let us go a little bit, and let us hunt. And we had a lot of success from that.”

Hutchinson Views Rest of Season ‘Like Playoffs’

Hutchinson has never been one to shy away from the moment. And after the Lions’ pivotal Week 14 win over the Cowboys, the star EDGE defender made it crystal clear that the rest of the 2025 campaign carries additional weight.

With Detroit fighting to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture, Hutchinson said the Lions have embraced the pressure, treating every week as if the postseason has already arrived.

“It’s kind of like the playoffs, it’s how we’re viewing it right now,” Hutchinson said of the rest of the regular season. “It’s just the magnitude of these games, and that’s great. This team thrives under pressure.”

That mentality was on full display in Detroit’s victory over the Cowboys Thursday night.

The Lions faced the definition of a must-win situation entering the Week 14 contest.

They were not only in danger of losing two straight for the first time since the 2022 season, but they also risked falling even further out of the NFC playoff race.

Hutchinson & Co. delivered a clutch effort, though, and Detroit’s playoff odds subsequently improved from 30 percent to around 45 percent, per the New York Times’ playoff simulator.

