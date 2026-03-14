This Anthony Richardson Rumor Should Terrify Detroit Lions Fans

The Detroit Lions recently added a new backup quarterback to play behind veteran Jared Goff for the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

Teddy Bridgewater was brought back for another stint in Motown, but could general manager Brad Holmes be monitoring the situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Anthony Richardson?

In the last 48 hours, there has been growing speculation and rumors swirling that several teams, including the Lions have been checking in with the Colts to remain updated with his standing with the team and to inquite about trade details.

ESPN NFL reporter Stephen Holder recently added, "Update on Colts QB Anthony Richardson, who is available via trade. No deal is imminent, per multiple sources. There are interested teams, but the dust is still settling from free agency. One particular team to monitor: the Green Bay Packers."

Detroit's division rival recently lost backup quarterback Malik Willis to the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

Update on Colts QB Anthony Richardson, who is available via trade. No deal is imminent, per multiple sources. There are interested teams, but the dust is still settling from free agency.



One particular team to monitor: the Green Bay Packers. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 14, 2026

While Richardson may be an intriguing prospect, he has not had much early success in his career.

Team's are certainly going to inquire more about why he famously took himself out of a game, causing many to question his dedication to preparing as diligently as a starter should.

The Colts have all but seemingly moved on from the former first-round pick, signing Daniel Jones to a lucrative two-year, $88 million contract.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard addressed Richardson's future at the 2026 NFL scouting combine.

"I'm not gonna say he needs a complete fresh start. Anthony's still young. He's still devlepoing. So we'll see what the future holds," said Ballard. "But, I still belive in Anthony. I'm proud of Anthony. Here's a guy that has had to deal with a lot of injury stuff that happens — unfortunate accident with his eye. He doesn't win the job, Daniel wins the job.

I think the one thing that I don't know if everybody appreciates about Anthony, I do and I know some of his teammates do, is he's a really good teammate. Positive," Ballard commented further. "Wants to do the right thing. It's trending in the right direction. Still got a ways to go. He's cleared to play and the eye's getting better. Just work from there."

Detroit's former backup quarterback, Kyle Allen, signed to play for the Buffalo Bills in free agency after beating out Hendon Hooker for the backup job last season.

Two quarterbacks to pay attention to in the upcoming draft are Taylen Green out of Arkansas and Cole Payton from North Dakota State.