'This Is Bad': Lions Fans React to CB Terrion Arnold Robbery Link

The Detroit Lions have prided themselves on finding players that fit the organizational culture well, both on and off the field.

Unfortunately, a couple of high-profile incidents have involved players at the cornerback position.

Recall, veteran defensive back Cam Sutton was released quickly after domestic battery allegations. He ended up serving an eight-game suspension and having the case dismisssed, after he entered into a diversion program.

This week, a current member of the Lions' defense, Terrion Arnold, has been tied to a Florida robbery case, stunning supporters who discovered what a judge wrote in a recent court order.

Many thought that once Arnold's representatives clarified some of the facts of the case that there would be no further news on the matter.

Supporters and pundits took to social media to express their disappointment and surprise that a player on Detroit's roster would be referenced in legal documents following an alledged crime.

A Lions fan commented on social media, "It's funny that so many people instantly said he was innocent after the Florida News reported on it because Arnold's attorney said he wasn't involved. As if being accused of conspiring to commit a kidnapping is the same as going 2 mph over the speed limit like it's nothing."

With Detroit having so many needs to fill, cornerback was not one thought of at the top of the list, given the team had youth at the position.

As one Lions supporter expressed, "Remember when our off-season was only about “fortifying the O-Line” and as always, “getting another EDGE rusher. Didn’t have ‘rebuild an entire secondary due to insane circumstances’ on my bingo card for 2026, but here we are. DUMB."

Another noted, "Its dumbfounded how this team has crumbled. People blaming Holmes. And sure hes had 1 and maybe 2 poor drafts but injuries, retirements, suspensions, injuries, injuries and dropped passes aren't on him."

Naturally, some supporters are still taking the wait and see approach. Many noted that Arnold is innocent until proven guilty.

It is important to note that Arnold has yet to be charged or arrested regarding the Florida legal matter.

"How can Terrion Arnold get a fair trial if the judge is already assuming he’s guilty? The quote about him “taking matters into his own hands” sounds like the judge already decided," a commenter shared. "Isn’t it supposed to be innocent until proven guilty?"

Here is a sample of the reaction online to a stunning court order that tied Arnold to an alledged Florida robbery.

