Vegas Expects Lions To Receive Stiff Test from Rams

The Detroit Lions head into their Week 15 showdown with the Los Angeles Rams fighting for their playoff lives.

Per DraftKings, the Lions are 5.5-point underdogs heading into the road tilt with Matthew Stafford and the Rams. Kickoff for the must-see contest is set for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. (EST) at SoFi Stadium.

The Lions (8-5), coming off a 44-30 victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, find themselves in third place in the NFC North with four games to go.

Meanwhile, the Rams, winners of seven of their last eight games, are coming off a 45-17 beatdown of the Arizona Cardinals. In the win, Stafford completed 22-of-31 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns, and L.A. accumulated a staggering 530 total yards of offense.

The Rams now sit at 10-3 and tied for first place in the NFC West with the Seattle Seahawks.

Just like last week against the Cowboys, the Lions’ defense will be tested against the Rams’ high-octane offensive attack.

Through 13 games, Los Angeles is averaging the fourth-most points per contest (29.2) and the fourth-most yards per game (373.2).

Additionally, Stafford is one of the leading candidates, if not the frontrunner, for MVP with his NFL-leading 35 touchdown passes. He's also thrown for the fourth-most yards in the league (3,354), and has recorded the fifth-best QBR (68.9).

The veteran signal-caller is also aided by several great offensive weapons, including running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum and receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Williams and Corum have each averaged at least 4.9 yards per carry, and have combined for 12 rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Nacua is tied for the most receptions in the league (93) with Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, and has amassed the second-most receiving yards in the league (1,186). It marks the third-year pro's second season with north of 90 catches and over 1,100 receiving yards.

Then, there's Adams, an acquisition of the Rams this past offseason. The veteran wideout has recorded an NFL-best 14 touchdown catches, and has combined for 20 TD receptions with Nacua.

Detroit's secondary will certainly be challenged against Nacua and Adams, especially with both of its starting safeties (Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph) potentially out for the contest. Branch is out the rest of the season with a torn Achilles, while Joseph has been sidelined the past seven games with a lingering knee injury.

Sean McVay's squad has also been productive as a defense, allowing the third-fewest points per game through 14 weeks (17.5).

EDGE defenders Byron Young and Jared Verse lead the way for the Rams with 11 sacks and six sacks, respectively, while cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes have each secured a team-high three interceptions.

Undeniably, Los Angeles is a formidable opponent, and it will definitely give Detroit a run for its money in Week 15.

