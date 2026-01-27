Alex Anzalone Reveals How Quick Free Agents Make Decisions

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone has responded to a recent free agency rumor regarding where he could wind up for the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

NFL reporter Tony Pauline reported recently Anzalone was expected to be courted heavily by the New York Jets, and the likelihood was strong he would end up playing for the AFC East squad in 2026.

It is no secret Anzalone has strong ties to former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Both were with the New Orleans Saints and spent four years together with the Lions. Anzalone emerged as a defensive captain and was a significant part of the turnaround for the organization.

After seeing his name involved in free agency rumors, the 31-year-old took to social media to publicly share his response.

The veteran shared to his followers on social media, "Do y’all realize I have very little knowledge of what’s going to happen in March? Your guess could be as good as mine."

Anazlone added further, "You don’t know financially who’s going to actually offer what. Then you have to make a decision in a short amount of time (less than an hour potentially) on what you want to do."

Free agency in the NFL has a legal tampering period in which team front offices are allowed to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of NFL players who will become unrestricted free agents upon expiration of their player contracts.

The 48-hour negotiating window only applies for prospective unrestricted free agents.

Glenn was asked at his season-ending media session if he overestimated the talent level that was established on the Jets 2024 roster.

After a three-win season, the Jets are expected to overhaul their roster, just like they did with the coaching staff.

"I can't say that. I can't say that. I think it's a lot of, and I said this after the game, I put a lot of it on me as far as just the wins and losses. I would just really say it like that. I put a lot of it on me on the wins and losses and I have to do a better job," said Glenn. "And I'm not going to sit here and blame it on the roster.

"I'm not going to sit here and blame it on the coaching staff," Glenn added. "I'm going to blame it on the guy that's sitting right in front of you and I have to do a better job, and I'm always going to say that. Until I get the whole situation situated, then we will be better, which I know we will next year."

