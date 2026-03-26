What Brad Holmes Said About Brian Branch Injury Outlook Is Encouraging

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes offered up an encouraging outlook for defensive back Brian Branch, when asked during a recent podcast appearance.

Last season, Branch suffered a torn Achilles tendon, during a 44-30 victory against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field.

Holmes was asked during a "Lions Collective" interview if he had kept tabs with other National Football League players who had suffered a similar injury and how they ended up recovering, when they ended up returning to action.

"You know, I actually have," said Holmes. "And I don't want to say the player, but there was a guy that I saw recently that had a similar injury, and saw his movement skills and was like, 'Wow, you would have like, I wouldn't have known that he had that injury.' So, I thought that was the most recent example that I thought was very encouraging.

"Now, we've run a lot of data and analysis and a lot of deep dives just on that injury and all that stuff obviously," Holmes commented further. "But just hoping for the best in his recovery. I know he's working hard. He's got the right mindset and, so again, just like Kerby (Joseph), we'll just kind of continue to monitor. Seeing how he's progressing and see where it goes."

The Detroit Lions are going to face a challenging dilemma when it comes time to making the decision to offer the former second-round pick a lucrative contract extension.

Holmes has indicated the team could take a wait and see approach, opting instead to wait until the regular season starts to see when Branch returns and how he performs.

The team is also expected to make a similar decision with tight end Sam LaPorta, who suffered a back injury last year that required surgery.

With the team dealing with financial constraints, tough decisions may need to be made on a couple of draft picks.

It is expected that linebacker Jack Campbell and running back Jahmyr Gibbs are going to secure long-term, lucrative contract extensions this offseason.

Last season, Branch secured 75 tackles (48 solo), 2.5 sacks and a signle forced fumble. The former Alabama Crimson tide defensive back ranked 12th among qualified safeties (77.5 overall grade).

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