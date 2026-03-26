Kerby Joseph Health Update: 'We Don't Have a Crystal Ball'

The Detroit Lions are continuing to monitor the rehabilitation of safety Kerby Joseph.

Appearing on the "Lions Collective" podcast earlier this week, general manager Brad Holmes was asked about the progress the former third-round pick has made from a left knee injury that derailed his 2025 season.

Joseph attempted to return to practice, but was unable to consistently string back-to-back practices together due to the injury.

"Yeah, look, we don't have a crystal ball, but I know that I just saw him the other day. You know, and he's working hard, he's training, he's rehabbing. You know, he's doing ground work and all that kind of stuff, so we're going to have a better assessment about that probably in about a few weeks," said Holmes. "And it's very kind of just ongoing, really.

"But, I think he's in as good a spot that he can be in right now, and we'll just kind of just continue to assess him," Holmes commented further. "We just kind of keeping having the regular check-ins with the medical staff and on his progress. But, yeah, we just kind of keep monitoring it and see how it's going."

Many supporters are still concerned and wondering if the talented safety has a viable future in Motown.

He quickly emerged as one of the top safeties in the league, earning accolades and racking up interceptions.

Detroit rewarded Joseph with a lucrative contract extension, but are now forced to sit back and wait to see how treatments will impact his knee.

Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Joseph is likely going to deal with a certain level of pain throughout the remainder of his career, but all efforts are going to be made to ensure he has the best opportunity to play and contribute.

Detroit may look to further address the safety position in the draft, but were also able to add depth to the position by signing Christian Izien, who is a versatile defensive back, in free agency.

In his career, Izien has played in 45 games and started 15 times. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent cornerback who played collegiately at Rutgers.

He started his career with the Tampa Buccaneers (2023-2025) and is now seeking to carve out a new legacy in Motown.

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