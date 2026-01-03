What Buccaneers Game Against Panthers Means For Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have the potential to improve their draft positioning, following the conclusion of Week 18 NFL action.

While it is increasingly difficult to root against the Lions, winning against the Chicago Bears is not in their best interest, as it relates to their draft order.

In fact, if things fall their way on Sunday, the team could move up as high as No. 12.

On Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m. ET), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Carolina Panthers, with the winner moving closer to securing the NFC South division title and a spot in the postseason.

Lions fans should root for the Buccaneers to win at home, as the Lions could move up in the draft order, should they go on to lose to the Bears.

If the Panthers end the season winning, the Lions would not be able to jump past the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay are entering the critical game losers of their last four games. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has struggled the last month of the season, prompting head coach Todd Bowles to address the issues with the offense.

"We’ve got to be better at the quarterback position, and we’ve got to be better at the signal-calling position, and we’ve got to be better blocking it," Bowles said, following a 20-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

To make the playoffs, the Buccaneers need a win on Saturday and a loss by the Atlanta Falcons to punch their ticket to the playoffs with an 8-9 record.

This season, Mayfield has passed for 3,490 yards and 25 touchdowns, but his completion percentage has dipped to 62.8%.

2026 NFL Draft Order

1. Las Vegas Raiders (2-14)

2. New York Giants (3-13)

3. New York Jets (3-13)

4. Tennessee Titans (3-13)

5. Arizona Cardinals (3-13)

6. Cleveland Browns (4-12)

7. Washington Commanders (4-12)

8. New Orleans Saints (6-10)

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-10)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)

11. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

12. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons, 7-9)

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

14. Dallas Cowboys (7-7-1)

15. Detroit Lions (8-7)

16. Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

17. Minnesota Vikings (8-8)

18. New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts, 8-8)

19. Carolina Panthers (8-8)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

21. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers, 9-6-1)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (11-5)

23. Buffalo Bills (11-5)

24. Los Angeles Rams (12-4)

25. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)

26. Houston Texans (11-5)

27. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars, 12-4)

28. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

29. Chicago Bears (11-5)

30. New England Patriots (13-3)

31. Denver Broncos (13-3)

32. Seattle Seahawks (13-3)

