3 Centers Daniel Jeremiah Believes Could Play Quickly For Lions

The Detroit Lions are going to prioritize the center position this offseason, given the importance of the offensive line getting back on track in 2026.

It is expected by many that the team will invest free agent dollars to upgrade the position, but general manager Brad Holmes could find a center in this year's draft.

NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah spent two hours taking questions from reporters and discussed his thoughts on the draft prospects coming out this year.

When asked which centers could come in and play quickly, Jeremiah listed three players that he believed had the potential to excel at center, and could be landed in later rounds of the draft.

"Look, there's some good guys. Some third-round type players, and there's guys that are interior players, where you have some experience there at center. But like Sam Hecht from Kansas State, I think can start day one," said Jeremiah. "He probably goes in the late second-round or early third-round range.

"Jake Slaughter from Florida, I think would have a chance as a third-round pick to come in and get on the field right away," Jeremiah added. "Trey Zuhn played primarily at left tackle, but has some center experience at Texas A&M. Maybe that takes a little while. But, he's graded for me in that same range. Guys who'd have a chance to play pretty early."

Jeremiah does not believe he would jump early for the list of centers named, but believes each has a chance to start for Dan Campbell's squad.

"I think there's a decent group of centers there. I don't know that there's one that I would, you know, jump on the table for to take in the second-round, maybe a little bit of a reach there," said Jeremiah. "But, I think you can get one of those guys at that point in time, or you can trade back. Whatever you want to do there. But, I think those guys that I mentioned all have a chance to start."

He indicated he loved his job, but if he had the opportunity to change jobs, he would love to be the agent for Tyler Linderbaum, given the very high demand for his services.

"If I could switch jobs for just the next couple of months, I'd want to be Tyler Linderbaum's agent, because everybody that I talked to seems to seems to be in on Tyler Linderbaum," Jeremiah said. "So, it sounds like he's going to have robust market. Congratulations to to him and to his family."

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.