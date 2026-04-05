What Dan Campbell Said About Key 2026 Lions Free Agent Signings

As the calendar rolls over to April, it is now a reflective time for NFL teams like the Detroit Lions to evaluate how they fared in free agency.

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Head coach Dan Campbell was among the attendees at the NFL league meetings, and he sat down for a one-on-one interview with team reporter Tim Twentyman to discuss a wide of range of topics.

Campbell provided his assessment of the newest additions to Motown that signed in free agency.

Here is what the sixth-year head coach offered, when asked about the new additions to the 2026 roster.

Cade Mays

Campbell was immediately fond of Mays, citing his growth and development during his NFL tenure. He also things that Mays has yet to hit his ceiling at center, citing his relative inexperience at the position.

The former Carolina Panthers lineman was a clear upgrade in the eyes of Campbell and the front office.

“We liked Cade in this process. We felt like he really has grown. You know, he’s only played at center in the NFL for really two years if you will,” the former NFL tight end pointed out. “Kinda came into his own, just really propelled himself, got better and better. We felt like he had a heavy anchor in there, pass pro. He can get into the combinations. We don’t feel like we’re restricted run-game wise, like, ‘we can’t run wide zone with this.’ He can do everything. We do feel like he upgrades us from where we were, and that’s important. That gives us a pivotal piece in the middle. It gives us some stability.”

During his media availability in league meetings, Campbell offered more praise for Mays.

“He and Linderbaum, we thought they were the two (best),” Campbell revealed. "We were fired up to be able to get him. That was big for us, man. Being able to get that centerpiece. We feel like Mays can anchor. He can keep the pocket clean and Goff up the middle and we don’t feel restricted in the run game. He’s an ascending center. He hasn’t played it for that long. He’s getting better. We felt a lot of growth last year in that tape. They played a lot of really good opponents, a lot of them that we played, they get in the playoffs and we just though he had a really solid season that’s ascending and we’re like ‘man, this guy upgrades us.’ So we’re fired up to get him.”

Larry Borom

Borom comes in after starting with Miami last season. While Campbell did not call Borom a surefire starter, the former tight end was fond of his newest tackle, and cited that at the minimum, Borom can be a swing tackle and tight end, which was a role that they needed to replace upon the retirement of Dan Skipper.

“We like Larry, a lot. He was another guy we identified. He was a guy that can play swing tackle, I think that he did a nice job in Miami last year,” Campbell revealed. “He started for them at right tackle and really held his own. It was the best season he’s had, overall. He’s continued to get better. He really gives us flexibility. If we didn’t believe he could start, we wouldn’t do it (sign him). If that’s not quite it, he’s a swing tackle and can play jumbo tight end. He gives us so much flexibility at the very baseline. He gives us a floor. We like him, we feel like he fits us, too.”

D.J. Wonnum

Wonnum was clearly highly coveted by Campbell, dating back to when he was a divisional opponent with the Minnesota Vikings. With Wonnum’s versatility and do-it-all approach, he was a clear fit for the Lions’ organization in the head coach’s eyes.

“Always liked Wonnum, we played against him in Minnesota. That was when I first, me personally, while I could say all of us (liked him). When you go against a guy twice a year and he’s part of that d-line rotation when we’re going through there. It was like, this guy just plays hard, he plays the run, he can get an edge. He seems to always be in position,” Campbell said when praising the veteran. "Just a smart football player that plays hard, man. He’s got versatility, played special teams, also, at Minnesota. We just felt like this guy’s a good fit for us.”

Christian Izien

Izien impressed Campbell in his rookie season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the coach kept tabs on the NFC South product throughout his time. With the safety hitting free agency this year, Campbell and the organization pounced.

“Both of those guys (Izien and Roger McCreary) we’ve liked a far for awhile. Izzy, he was, we go out there when he is a rookie at Tampa and he just wrecked shop. He’s giving us fits. He’s an aggressive player, he had to start at the nickel for them, he is a menace. He’s a menace. He’s aggressive, he’s feisty. He’s all over the field and oh, by the way, he goes back to play safety and he’s a kicka** special teams player, too. This guy fits us. He’s always been on the radar. Some of these guys that you play against, that you kinda feel like get after you a bit, that guy,” Campbell said, pointing. “That guy could be one of our guys one day. So you keep tabs on them.”

Roger McCreary

McCreary is a player that has not lived up to his NFL Draft hype and status since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2022.

However, during the process, he impressed the front office and staff enough that the staff believes in his film and what they saw four years ago.

“McCreary was somebody that Brad and I, and Ray, we always kind of liked. Coming out of the draft process, we liked McCreary coming out of Auburn,” Campbell revealed. “So we’ve kind of kept tabs on him. We just think that he’s a pretty crafty, savvy, smart football player. He can play nickel, can play outside if you need it, he’s got some versatility.”