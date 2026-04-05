3 Free Agents Detroit Lions Will Not Regret Signing Elsewhere

The Detroit Lions' free agency haul has caused Brad Holmes to face some scrutiny to this point in the 2026 offseason.

Holmes has made double-digit additions, but just one of those players has signed a contract longer than one season. The lone multi-year signing is center Cade Mays, who inked a three-year deal.

With these signings, the Lions also elected to pass on some of the more top-end talents that were available. This was a strategic decision, as they want to save their funds available for contract extensions for the young talent they have on the roster.

There is always a future where the Lions wind up regretting these decisions, but the moves they made this offseason have largely been low-risk moves. Additionally, by not endearing themselves to lengthy contracts they will avoid the possibility of overpaying players who don't perform up to their contracts.

Here are three free agents the Lions are not going to regret signing elsewhere.

C Tyler Linderbaum

The consensus top center available in free agency this year, Linderbaum signed a massive deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. He reset the market with a three-year, $81 million contract that is the highest average annual value ever for a center.

Detroit signed Mays instead, and Dan Campbell seemed very optimistic about the signing. While Linderbaum is the more proven commodity, the Lions feel that Mays is ascending as a player while being fairly new to the position at the professional level.

Linderbaum is certainly a high level player, but the financial commitment it would've taken to land him would've caused the Lions to likely pass on extending a player like Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Brian Branch or Sam LaPorta.

Because of this fact, the Lions likely are okay with losing out on the Linderbaum sweepstakes despite how strong of a player the center is.

EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Like Linderbaum, Phillips signed a massive contract this offseason. After being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles at the deadline last year, he inked a four-year deal with the Carolina Panthers worth $30 million in AAV.

This is a significant commitment for the Panthers, and indicates just how valuable the EDGE position is. Phillips has battled some injuries in years past, appearing in eight games in 2023 and four games in 2024. He appeared in all 17 games last year, but recorded a total of five sacks.

As coveted as a second EDGE to work opposite of Aidan Hutchinson is by the fan base, the Lions likely made the correct call on not signing Phillips.

Like Linderbaum, the financial commitment would've sapped their funds for future extensions, and Phillips simply hasn't produced at the level of justifying such a big contract.

Detroit signed two EDGE defenders to one-year deals in D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner. If they can get production out of both or either, they would benefit greatly.

CB Tariq Woolen

The Lions signed a cornerback this offseason in Roger McCreary, electing to pass on the likes of Woolen. The former Seahawk signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal worth $12 million.

While Woolen had a strong start to the season, his production has tapered off in recent years. He had just one interception and started just seven of his 16 appearances this year for the Seahawks.

While Woolen could turn out to be a steal on a one-year deal, he doesn't have the versatility that the Lions have coveted from their secondary as players who can play both inside and out.