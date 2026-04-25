Grading Detroit Lions Selection of CB Keith Abney at No. 157

The Detroit Lions addressed their latest defensive need with their first of two fifth-round selections Saturday, taking Arizona State cornerback Keith Abney II at No. 157 overall.

Abney, a plug-and-play defensive back, provides the Lions with insurance for Terrion Arnold if he continues to struggle on the boundary. Plus, the Arizona State product has a chance to compete with the likes of Roger McCreary, Avonte Maddox and others for reps at nickel corner right away.

He also brings a physical brand of press man coverage to the table, which likely played a role in the Dan Campbell-led Lions using a draft pick on the Sun Devils DB. Furthermore, he’s proven to be a proficient tackler which should bode well for him at the next level.

All in all, Abney should play a valuable role in Detroit’s defensive backfield immediately.

On top of all that, the 5-foot-9, 187-pounder was consistently productive in his time with the Sun Devils, racking up six total interceptions over three seasons in the desert.

His most productive campaign arguably came in his final collegiate season, during which he tied for the team lead with two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles. Plus, he led all Arizona State defenders with 12 passes defensed.

For his efforts, he earned first-team All-Big 12 recognition and an 86.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 19th among 897 qualified cornerbacks.

If this type of production for Abney carries over to the NFL level even to the slightest degree, the Lions will have found a fifth-round gem.

As NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein pens, “Abney’s coverage IQ and competitiveness are loud on tape. He pairs impressive instincts and recognition with the ball skills of a receiver. He’s physical in press, but he loses ground and picks up penalties when it hits the third level. His top-end speed and closing quickness from depth are average. He’s also average in mirroring a shifty release, so rookie reps inside could be a little bumpy.”

As Zierlein noted, Abney does lack top-end speed, and also isn’t equipped with a high degree of length. However, despite those flaws, he possesses enough competitive instincts and ball skills to make up for his deficiencies.

Expect Abney to be a productive depth piece for Campbell’s squad in year No. 1.

Consequently, at this present juncture, I’m willing to give the Lions’ selection of the Arizona State DB a solid “B” mark.

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