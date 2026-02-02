What Jared Goff Said About New Detroit Lions OC Drew Petzing

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff expressed at the 2026 Pro Bowl games the decision to add Drew Petzing to the coaching staff was a "home run hire."

The veteran signal-caller has checked in with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett to learn more about Detroit's new coordinator.

"Everyone I've spoken to about him prior to him being hired was glowing. In particular, quarterbacks who have played for him were glowing. I think the thing that excites me the most is going to be his versatility. He's not tied to an offense," Goff said, via the Detroit Free Press. "We're going to kind of run what we're best at and what we should be doing, which, some of the stuff we've done the last few years, that's worked.

"And then I think he's got the right personality and demeanor and teaching ability, and most importantly, his intelligence and mental dexterity, for lack of a better word, to be able to kind of handle not only the complexities of what we're going to try to do, but, like, getting the ball to guys. That’s the hardest part of our offense. We’ve got so many mouths to feed and being able to spread it around in an efficient way."

There is an expectation some of the verbiage will change in Detroit's offense.

"Not from the ground up, but it's always a reconstruction process to some degree. Regardless of if it's the same coordinator or not, you go back, you look at what you were good at, what you weren't good at, how you’d like to change certain things, whether it's verbiage or process," said Goff. "So, yeah, you do all that stuff with him."

Goff has already watched a significant amount of film to learn more about Petzing. The former No. 1 overall pick expressed Petzing was a smart football coach who will work diligently to spread the football around to all of the weapons featured on Detroit's offense.

