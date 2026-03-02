What Lions RB David Montgomery Did Not Say in Viral Social Media Post

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery sent the fanbase into a frenzy when he took to social media for the first time in several months.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shared what intel he had gathered from the week at the 2026 scouting combine, including that the veteran running back wanted to depart the Lions and what the team was seeking in order to orchestrate a deal.

Lions On SI spent the week in Indy and witnessed firsthand how insiders network and gather information.

What was quite interesting was looking back at our posts on social media, as we reacted live to an insider doing his job.

Clearly, the 28-year-old did not tell a reporter directly that he wanted a change of scenery. In his response, all Montgomery did was declare he was not the source of the information reported.

But that is not where the story just ends. Well, it does for fans and analysts who want to show their support of Montgomery by fawning all over him on social media.

Did Montgomery publicly declare he would be playing for the Lions in 2026? I did not see that come across social media in the last 24 hours.

Reporters have a vast array of methods to gather information. The information reported could have been from a team source, an agent, those with a tie to Montgomery, those that have spoken to the Lions about a possible deal and/or his friends.

NFL draft analyst Jeff Risdon shared his insights in a recent post and expressed what those dialed in have already figured out.

It was clear that Montgomery was not happy with his role last season. That likely has been conveyed to the coaching staff and Detroit's front office.

As Risdon explained, "Montgomery might be crying foul publicly, but those statements from his head coach and GM suggest otherwise. Neither Campbell nor Holmes says things like that if Montgomery hasn’t made it an issue behind the scenes. That’s not how these Lions operate, period."

In the coming weeks, it is expected that Detroit will begin contract negotiations with speedy running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

"Getting lost in the discourse is the fact that Detroit is actively seeking to extend Jahmyr Gibbs," Risdon writes. "The emergence of Gibbs as one of the NFL’s premium RB weapons is why Montgomery has taken to the passenger seat in Detroit’s running back room."

It is understandable that critical thinking simply goes out the window when it comes to sports and wanting your favorite player to stick with a team.

What complicates matters is the unknown. For example, the Seahawks could lose running back Kenneth Walker in free agency.

If the phone rings and general manager Brad Holmes likes what he hears, a deal could take place. Montgomery wants to keep a favorable public perception.

Should Montgomery close the door on a chance to be No. 1 on the depth chart?

Montgomery is fully aware of how the team is going to operate in the future. For the fanbase to be truly happy, he should come out and declare on social media that he will be a member of the Lions in 2026.