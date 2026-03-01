David Montgomery Has Five-Word Response to Surprise Trade Report

Detroit Lions veteran running back David Montgomery has quickly taken to social media to reply to a report that he wanted to depart Motown.

On Sunday, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported on combine intel he has received throughout the week in Indiananpolis.

After reporting that the 28-year-old wanted out and revealing what the Lions were seeking in a trade deal, the response on social media has gone viral.

Montgomery shared, "Damn, Dmo told you that?"

Supporters were quite excited to read what Montgomery shared, quickly replying to express their strong desire he returns in 2026.

The combination of Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs has become one of the most dynamic tandems in the National Football League. Both are quite popular among supporters and Detroit's coaching staff.

One fan shared, "Please don’t go Dmo, the Campbell and Petzing want you and this is our year man but we need you. No duo like you and Gibbs in the league."

Another indicated, "Brother we love you dawg, we gonna get this o line elite again and Petzing gonna get the run game humming again, you’re gonna be putting dudes on skates again."

It is expected that new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing will emphasize the run game. Since being hired, he has stated his affinity for the veteran running back.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski shared with the Detroit Free Press recently that Petzing knows how Dan Campbell likes to control a game by having an effective rushing attack.

"If you just go back and watch the tape of what Detroit's done over the years and you watch what Drew has done there in Arizona, there's a lot of similarities. And I think Drew is smart enough to realize the system he's walking into, into Dan's system, is something that is really special," Stefanski said. "And he's obviously got to put his own spin on it, but he knows what Dan believes in and how to win a game and how to control the game and also how to maximize the talents of your key players."

Montgomery has consistently stated he wants to remain in Detroit, but general manager Brad Holmes possibly let out what was expressed during an exit meeting.

As of now, Montgomery is inked through the 2027 season and carries a 2026 cap hit of $8,370,833.

