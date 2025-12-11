What Lions Kelvin Sheppard Is Telling Defense About Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has tossed 35 touchdown passes this season, which ranks best among all active starting quarterbacks.

Detroit's defense has the tall task this week of attempting to limit an offense that is among the best in the league at explosive gains in the passing attack.

Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, speaking with local reporters, expressed admiration and respect for what the veteran signal-caller has been still able to accomplish, even at the age of 37.

"Hall of Fame quarterback. Matthew's a teammate of mine. Have the utmost respect for him. I really do, man. To be playing at the level that he's playing at, at his age, is pretty remarkable," said Sheppard. "It's not too shabby. The guys that he's throwing the ball to, he has two No. 1's over there. He does a good job giving those guys 50/50 opportunities. In my opinion, those guys are covered up on a lot of those plays. You see what you're talking about Tim (Twentyman), that the ball travels further than 20 yards.

"He allows those guys up to him to go and make a play. And they do that for the most part, and that stands out on tape to us. We've addressed it. We talked about it, but now it's all about going out and executing. You can only do so much schematically as a coach, because they also have a pretty good running attack. I don't think they get enough credit," Sheppard added. "Sean (McVay) does a great job with the design of his offense. Brilliant. Brilliant coach in my opinion."

Sheppard has observed that the Rams' offense is able to disguise their operation by running a variety of plays from similar looks.

"Some people say it's a simplistic offense, but when you start to incorporate the amount of turbo motion, the volume that they do with it, in the running and pass game, it can become challenging. But, we just got to be detailed with our rules this week, understanding when people move, how that affects you coverage wise and runs."

Stafford is notorious for being able to look off defenders and being able to zip the football into tight pockets.

"I was just watching a tape on him. I saw him make a linebacker drift three yards and just put it right there behind his ear and kind of wink," said Sheppard. "I tell the guys, in zone coverage don't trust his eyes, because he's gonna lie to you. Do not trust his eyes. Then, you try to train people. Read the front shoulder tape. .... Just understanding when you're in zone, just understand your landmarks and details within your landmarks."

Sheppard admits it can be quite challenging for defensive backs and defenders to go against their natural instincts, but offered how he expects his defense to approach the Rams.

"You have to be great in your detailed technique, footwork, align and assignment," said Sheppard. "Those things. So, that's what I'm honing in on. I see what our guys can do when we're on point. I'm just trying to kind of hone in on them, it's going to be a third- and fourth-quarter game. This game is going to come down to the third- and fourth-quarter.

"Who's going to make that play or who's not going to make that play? I firmly believe that. So, if that moment arises, just trusting the technique, giving them trust in the plan that I put in place and let's go out and make it happen."

Sean McVay praises Dan Campbell

Both the Rams and Lions have expressed mutual admiration for the success each team has had this season.

The Rams coach is considered one of the league's top offensive minds.

Speaking with reporters this week, McVay, shared what he thought about how Dan Campbell and the performance of Detroit's offense.

“I've seen a great offense. Dan does a great job. He's always been so heavily involved in their offense," McVay said. "He's got a background, got big picture ownership, been around things and you can see that system they've made their own in Detroit. There is a real identity that's geared towards accentuating players' skill sets. There is a play style."

Detroit's offense is among the highest-scoring offenses in the league once again and are coming off of a performance in which they scored 44 points against the Dallas Cowboys.

"You look at last Thursday, they did an amazing job putting up 44 points," said McVay. "They are leading the league in points scored right now and they are up there in every metric that matters offensively. They are doing a great job and it's tremendous credit to Dan, his staff and those players."

