Who Holds Edge in Lions-Vikings Matchup?
The latest edition of what has become a heated divisional rivalry between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will take place on Sunday.
Detroit is looking to get back into the driver's seat in the division and earn its sixth win, while the Vikings are looking to regain their footing and will get another look at a prized 2024 top-10 pick under center.
Here is a breakdown of the Lions and Vikings showdown in Week 9, with analysis on who holds the upper hand.
Lions' offense vs. Vikings' defense
Third-down success has been a point of emphasis this week for the Lions, as through seven games it has been the biggest inhibitor of the group reaching its full potential. The team ranks 22nd in the league in conversion percentage, and yet they've managed to put up the NFL's fifth-highest points per game.
First-year offensive coordinator John Morton has been able to get high levels of production from quarterback Jared Goff and company, but will have an intriguing matchup with Vikings' defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
Detroit's ability to run the ball will be key, as the Vikings have the ability to send unique pressures at the offense in the passing game. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery should be able to succeed against a defense that ranks 24th in the league against the run.
If the Lions can get Jameson Williams going, it brings an entirely new dimension. When all options are humming at a high level, Detroit's offense is incredibly difficult to stop. Goff has had success against Flores in recent years as well, which could spell doom for Minnesota.
Edge: Lions
Vikings' offense vs. Lions' defense
Minnesota has an array of playmakers at its disposal as well, but the unit has sputtered in part due to the quarterback play. J.J. McCarthy had an up-and-down showing in his first two starts before suffering an injury, and Carson Wentz struggled with turnovers in his five starts.
If McCarthy finds a groove, the likes of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson could thrive. Minnesota also welcomed running back Aaron Jones back after an injured reserve stint last week.
Detroit's defense won't make things easy on the young quarterback, though. Coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has the group playing at a high level, even in a Week 7 game against Tampa Bay in which they were missing four starters in the secondary.
Even if Kerby Joseph is unable to play, the Lions will still get Brian Branch back in the secondary and Aidan Hutchinson will bring the heat against his college teammate as a pass-rusher. There's plenty of reasons for optimism for Detroit's defense at this stage.
Edge: Lions
Quarterbacks
Based on pedigree alone, the Lions have a big advantage at this position. Goff continues to play at a high level, as he has for much of the last four seasons in Detroit, while McCarthy is still looking to find his footing.
It's expected that McCarthy will return to action this week after Wentz suffered an injury that will send him to injured reserve. In his first two starts of his career, McCarthy completed 24-of-41 passes for 301 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
There were some things to like about his debut, however, as he showcased tremendous resolve by leading a furious fourth quarter comeback to defeat the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field after a slow start.
However, Goff has been playing some of his best ball this season, and has performed very well against Flores over the last three years. In that time, Goff has thrown for 1,695 yards and completed 73 percent of his passes against the Vikings. He holds the upper hand in this showdown of signal callers.
Edge: Lions
Special teams
The matchup between the two kickers could have a defining role in Sunday's game. Vikings kicker Will Reichard has made 14-of-16 kicks, with a 5-of-7 clip from 50 yards and beyond. Meanwhile, Lions kicker Jake Bates is 8-of-11 with a 2-of-5 mark from 50-plus.
Jack Fox remains one of the best punters in the game, averaging 47.2 yards per punt on his attempts thus far.
The key to defining the special teams showdown will likely come in the return game, as Kalif Raymond and Myles Price will both have big roles. Price is an undrafted free agent while Raymond is an established veteran. Both have big play ability, but Raymond has broke one return for a score and come close on several others to give the Lions a slight advantage.
Edge: Lions
Coaching
Campbell and Kevin O'Connell have both helped their teams become forces in the NFC North, even as the Vikings have struggled to this point in the 2025 season. In each of the last two years, the Lions have clinched the division with wins over the Vikings including last season's battle to end the regular season with both teams sitting at 14 wins.
This has created a small room for error between these two teams, as their meetings are routinely filled with high stakes. Both are among the most creative minds in the sport, and have hired solid coordinators to help them out.
In particular, the matchup between Morton and Flores will be closely monitored. Flores has long been considered one of the best defensive minds roaming the sidelines actively, while Morton has been efficient in leading the high-powered Lions' offense.
Detroit has held the upper hand in these meetings as of late, with Campbell taking five in a row against O'Connell. Campbell's consistency gives the team the upper hand heading into Sunday's matchup.
Edge: Lions