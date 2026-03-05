Who Lions Must Re-Sign in Free Agency — And Who They Shouldn't

The Detroit Lions have constructed one of the most competitive rosters in the NFL in recent seasons, but maintaining success requires tough decisions each offseason.

With several contributors set to hit free agency, Detroit’s front office must carefully determine which players are worth re-signing and which ones it should allow to depart.

Some free agents mesh with the team’s long-term plans and culture, while others may be replaceable as the organization looks to continue fortifying the roster.

Players Lions Must Re-Sign

DT Roy Lopez

Lopez was one of the unsung heroes of Kelvin Sheppard’s defense in 2025.

In 17 games, he amassed 30 total tackles, five quarterback hits and two sacks. And for his efforts, he earned a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 68.7, the 30th-best mark among 134 qualified interior defensive linemen.

He also finished with a PFF overall mark higher than fellow Lions defensive tackles DJ Reader (68.4), Tyleik Williams (62.6) and Alim McNeill (51.6).

Additionally, Lopez was a run-stuffing force, posting a PFF run-defense grade of 68.9. That mark ranked 18th among fellow interior defensive linemen. He also recorded the 10th-best run-defense grade of all Lions defenders, along with the very best run-defense mark of Detroit’s interior defensive linemen.

The Lions would be smart to make a concerted effort to re-sign him this offseason.

CB Amik Robertson

The Lions’ secondary endured its fair share of injuries in 2025, and Robertson’s versatility proved extremely valuable.

Robertson began the season as the team’s primary slot cornerback but was forced to move outside in Week 5 due to injuries in the secondary.

For several weeks he performed admirably in that role before his production dipped later in the season.

Even with that late-season regression, Robertson’s ability to play multiple positions in the secondary makes him a valuable piece of Detroit’s defensive depth chart. And if he returns in 2026, he would likely step right back into the starting nickel role.

That type of positional flexibility is greatly resourceful for a team which experienced significant injury issues in the defensive backfield last season.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Rodriguez is another player worth bringing back, particularly given the circumstances surrounding his recent seasons.

Rodriguez suffered an ACL ailment late during the 2024 campaign, which forced him to miss all of training camp and delayed his return even further due to a setback. When he finally got back onto the field, it was clear he was still working his way back from the injury.

Still, Rodriguez provides valuable depth and experience at the linebacker position.

And with veteran Alex Anzalone potentially leaving in free agency, Rodriguez could compete for the WILL linebacker role.

At this juncture, a one-year, prove-it deal would be logical for both parties.

Detroit would get a motivated player at a reasonable price, while Rodriguez would have an opportunity to reestablish his value heading into his age-27 season.

Players Lions Should Move On From

LB Alex Anzalone

Anzalone has been a respected leader in Detroit’s locker room, serving as a five-time team captain and an important figure during the franchise’s rise to prominence.

However, his long-term future with the Lions is murky.

Anzalone briefly held out of training camp in 2025 while seeking a new contract before eventually returning after the team adjusted incentives in his deal.

At the same time, Detroit signaled a shift in leadership on defense by providing Jack Campbell with the green-dot communication responsibilities.

While Anzalone remains productive, I wouldn't be surprised to see the Lions move on from him this offseason. And the veteran linebacker might just benefit from a change of scenery.

EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Detroit’s most glaring defensive weakness in 2025 was the lack of a consistent pass-rushing presence opposite Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.

Muhammad provided solid rotational production, but he hasn’t shown the ability to be a full-time starter. He’s most effective in a limited role and isn’t a true three-down EDGE defender.

If the Lions are going to make a significant financial commitment at the position this offseason, it would make more sense to target a player capable of starting and playing every down than re-sign a rotational piece.

Subsequently, I could envision Detroit letting the veteran EDGE walk in free agency.

DT DJ Reader

Reader has served as a key anchor along Detroit’s defensive line over the past two seasons.

In 2025, he started every game, and produced a solid Pro Football Focus overall grade of 68.5, the 33rd-best mark among 134 qualified interior defensive linemen.

While I believe the Lions will entertain the idea of bringing the veteran lineman back, he will be 32 in 2026 and could be nearing the end of his productive years. That element itself could dissuade Detroit from inking Reader to a new contract this offseason.